Solar Energy Market in Argentina to Record 82.21% YOY Growth in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Energy Market in Argentina share is estimated to increase by 53.73 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 70.64%. Factors such as increasing demand for electricity are significantly driving the solar energy market share in Argentina.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Energy Market in Argentina by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Solar Energy Market in Argentina by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Solar Energy Market in Argentina report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 82.21%

Key market segments: End-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).

Solar Energy Market Scope in Argentina Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 70.64% Market growth 2022-2026 53.73 TWh units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 82.21 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 360 Energy SA, ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Cox Energy SAB de CV, Emesa, Enel Spa, Genneia SA, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Pampa Energia SA, and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Solar Energy Market in Argentina Key Trend

Increasing investments in renewable energy

Argentina boasts some of Latin America's most plentiful renewable energy resources, including unimpeded and strong winds in southern Patagonia, year-round sunshine in the far northwest, and hydropower and biomass provided by rivers and huge agricultural and cattle farms. Argentina's government declared 2017 to be the "Year of Renewable Energy," with the purpose of diversifying the country's energy mix, reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels, and reducing carbon emissions. As a result of the methodical approach, private sector investments and innovation are likely to increase, supporting market growth throughout the projection period.

Solar Energy Market in Argentina Key Challenge

Intermittency in solar power generation

Solar PV production is not constant and is affected by a number of factors, including the amount of shade, panel efficiency, and solar irradiation, which varies throughout the day. As a result, having an entirely solar-powered power supply is not feasible. Furthermore, if the solar panels are not producing at their maximum capacity, a backup power system such as a battery, wind power, a hybrid generator, or grid power is required, which necessitates further investment. Furthermore, rainy and gloomy weather has a negative impact on solar electricity generation. Despite the fact that solar power technology is constantly improving, the conversion rate still cannot match that of fossil fuels, which is predicted to provide a hurdle to the solar energy industry's growth.

Key market vendors insights

The solar energy market share in Argentina is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

360 Energy SA

ABB Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Cox Energy SAB de CV

Emesa

Enel Spa

Genneia SA

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Pampa Energia SA

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Key Segment Analysis by Application

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

