Solar Energy Market in Argentina to Record 82.21% YOY Growth in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Energy Market in Argentina share is estimated to increase by 53.73 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 70.64%. Factors such as increasing demand for electricity are significantly driving the solar energy market share in Argentina.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Energy Market in Argentina by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Solar Energy Market in Argentina by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Solar Energy Market in Argentina report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 82.21%

  • Key market segments: End-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).

Solar Energy Market Scope in Argentina

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 70.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

53.73 TWh units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

82.21

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

360 Energy SA, ABB Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Cox Energy SAB de CV, Emesa, Enel Spa, Genneia SA, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Pampa Energia SA, and Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Solar Energy Market in Argentina Key Trend

  • Increasing investments in renewable energy

Argentina boasts some of Latin America's most plentiful renewable energy resources, including unimpeded and strong winds in southern Patagonia, year-round sunshine in the far northwest, and hydropower and biomass provided by rivers and huge agricultural and cattle farms. Argentina's government declared 2017 to be the "Year of Renewable Energy," with the purpose of diversifying the country's energy mix, reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels, and reducing carbon emissions. As a result of the methodical approach, private sector investments and innovation are likely to increase, supporting market growth throughout the projection period.

Solar Energy Market in Argentina Key Challenge

  • Intermittency in solar power generation

Solar PV production is not constant and is affected by a number of factors, including the amount of shade, panel efficiency, and solar irradiation, which varies throughout the day. As a result, having an entirely solar-powered power supply is not feasible. Furthermore, if the solar panels are not producing at their maximum capacity, a backup power system such as a battery, wind power, a hybrid generator, or grid power is required, which necessitates further investment. Furthermore, rainy and gloomy weather has a negative impact on solar electricity generation. Despite the fact that solar power technology is constantly improving, the conversion rate still cannot match that of fossil fuels, which is predicted to provide a hurdle to the solar energy industry's growth.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the solar energy market share in Argentina.

Key market vendors insights

The solar energy market share in Argentina is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • 360 Energy SA

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • Cox Energy SAB de CV

  • Emesa

  • Enel Spa

  • Genneia SA

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Pampa Energia SA

  • Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by End-User

  • Key Segment Analysis by Application

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Solar Power Market- The solar power market share in the US is expected to increase by 13.55 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69%.Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market- The solar photovoltaic wafer market share is expected to increase by 73.71 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80%.Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 360 Energy SA

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • Cox Energy SAB de CV

  • Emesa

  • Enel Spa

  • Genneia SA

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Pampa Energia SA

  • Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

