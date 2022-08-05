U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

Solar Energy Market in Japan to record 505.27 TWh growth -- Driven by high electricity demand

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Energy Market in Japan by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 505.28 terawatt-hours from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.78% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across Japan. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Energy Market in Japan by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Energy Market in Japan by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The solar energy market in Japan is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. The market has pure-play, industry-focused, as well as diversified vendors. The competition in the market is high due to the presence of a wide range of competitors offering many products and solutions. However, the high capital requirement will render the threat of rivalry to be moderate.

Technavio identifies Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, First Solar Inc., Kaneka Corp., Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd. as major market participants.

The market is primarily driven by high electricity demand. The rise in average time spent at home has significantly increased the demand for power in Japan. The marginal rise in energy demand has increased direct purchases of power generators to ensure stable supplies in response to government recommendations for preventive measures to avoid power shortages. These increased demands have increased the adoption of solar energy, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental concerns, and favorable government policies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high initial investment, the requirement of a large installation area to set up solar farms, and the rising adoption of alternate renewable sources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

The solar energy market in Japan is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The utility segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 The segment is driven by increased investments in utility-scale solar plants. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Application

The grid-connected segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing number of solar-powered residences connected to the grid. In addition, low operating and maintenance costs of grid-connected PV systems will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar energy market in Japan report covers the following areas:

Solar Energy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solar energy market in Japan. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the solar energy market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Solar Energy Market in Japan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist solar energy market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the solar energy market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the solar energy market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar energy market vendors

Related Reports:

Solar Energy Market in Japan: Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

505.28 TWh

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.81

Regional analysis

Japan

Performing market contribution

Japan at 100%

Key consumer countries

Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, First Solar Inc., Kaneka Corp., Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abengoa SA

  • 10.4 Acciona SA

  • 10.5 BrightSource Energy Inc.

  • 10.6 Canadian Solar Inc.

  • 10.7 E Solar

  • 10.8 First Solar Inc.

  • 10.9 Kaneka Corp.

  • 10.10 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 SunPower Corp.

  • 10.12 Tata Power Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-energy-market-in-japan-to-record-505-27-twh-growth--driven-by-high-electricity-demand-301600039.html

SOURCE Technavio

