Solar Energy Market Size in Japan to Grow by 505.28 terawatt-hours| High Electricity Demand to boost market growth| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Solar Energy Market in Japan will witness a YOY growth of 27.81% in 2022 at a CAGR of 29.78% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Energy Market in Japan by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Solar Energy Market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Abengoa SA

  • Acciona SA

  • BrightSource Energy Inc.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • E Solar

  • First Solar Inc.

  • Kaneka Corp.

  • Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd.

  • SunPower Corp.

  • Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The utility segment's solar energy market share will expand significantly in Japan during the projection period. Utility-scale solar has been providing continuous, clean electricity at a reasonable cost for decades. Developing utility-scale solar power is one of the quickest methods to cut carbon emissions and put Japan on the path to a clean energy future. In a utility-scale solar power plant, solar technologies such as primary PV and CSP can be used.

Furthermore, many utility-scale solar systems can have energy storage capacity, which provides power when the sun isn't shining while also enhancing grid resiliency and reliability. During the projection period, such variables will boost segment expansion.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main factors of solar energy industry growth in Japan is increased electricity consumption. Due to more time spent at home, energy consumption in the households sector grew year over year. Over the last five years, small-scale power merchants have increased their sales in Japan's power market. Despite increasing market share, the slight increase indicates that merchants boosted direct purchases from power providers to assure consistent supplies in response to government suggestions for preventative actions to avert power shortages. Increased demand encourages the use of solar energy, which is expected to continue during the projection period.

However, the rising adoption of alternate renewable sources is one of the factors hindering the solar energy market growth in Japan.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Solar Energy Market in Japan.

Solar Energy Market in Japan Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the renewable electricity market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Electricity generation

  • Electricity transmission

  • Electricity distribution

  • End-users

  • Innovations

To understand more about Value Chain Analysis. Download our FREE sample report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Nanobatteries Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lead Acid Battery Market in Bangladesh by Type and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Energy Market Scope in Japan

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

505.28 TWh

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.81

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, First Solar Inc., Kaneka Corp., Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Renewable Electricity

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 23: Grid-connected - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 25: Off-grid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Application

6.Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 30: Utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 32: Rooftop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High electricity demand

8.1.2 Increasing greenhouse gas emission and environmental concerns

8.1.3 Favorable government policies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High initial investment

8.2.2 Requirement of large installation area to set up solar farms

8.2.3 Rising adoption of alternate renewable sources

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in solar PV installations

8.3.2 Increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy

8.3.3 Decline in prices of solar panels

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abengoa SA

Exhibit 41: Abengoa SA - Overview

Exhibit 42: Abengoa SA - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Abengoa SA - Key offerings

10.4 Acciona SA

Exhibit 44: Acciona SA - Overview

Exhibit 45: Acciona SA - Business segments

Exhibit 46: Acciona SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Acciona SA - Segment focus

10.5 BrightSource Energy Inc.

Exhibit 48: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 49: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Canadian Solar Inc.

Exhibit 51: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 E Solar

Exhibit 55: E Solar - Overview

Exhibit 56: E Solar - Product and service

Exhibit 57: E Solar - Key offerings

10.8 First Solar Inc.

Exhibit 58: First Solar Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: First Solar Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 62: Kaneka Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Kaneka Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 SunPower Corp.

Exhibit 69: SunPower Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 70: SunPower Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: SunPower Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-energy-market-size-in-japan-to-grow-by-505-28-terawatt-hours-high-electricity-demand-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301509064.html

SOURCE Technavio

