Solar energy market in South Africa to grow at a CAGR of 29.74% from 2021 to 2026: Sunny climatic conditions to drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the solar energy market in South Africa is estimated to increase by 23.31 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.74%. Sunny climatic conditions are driving market growth. South Africa is located in a latitude zone with higher solar radiation than other regions or countries. Government policies and high investments in solar PV projects are expected to increase the installed solar PV capacity of the country in the coming years. Such factors are expected to impact market growth during the forecast period positively. However, the high initial investment and maintenance costs for solar PV systems are challenging market growth. The generation of solar energy requires a large area for solar panels. The efficiency of solar panels can reduce due to intermittency problems, which increases the initial investment and maintenance costs. This, in turn, leads to a significant burden on household users, which limits the use of solar panels and solar cover glass for residential purposes. Such factors are expected to hinder the solar energy market growth in South Africa during the forecast period. Discover some insights about the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Solar energy market in South Africa – Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape –
The solar energy market in South Africa is fragmented, with the presence of numerous international and regional players. A few prominent vendors in the market are ARTsolar Pty Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enel SPA, ENGIE SA, IBC Solar AG, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Renenergy South Africa Pty Ltd., Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
The competition among vendors is moderate, and their growth is dependent on R&D and innovations. Frequent changes in government policies, continuous developments in technology, and environmental regulations are driving the growth of the solar market in South Africa. The declining prices of solar PV systems and stringent regulations related to carbon emissions will further attract investors.
Vendor offerings -
Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers solar energy products under the BiHiKu7 brand. It offers solar modules, solar system kits, battery energy storage solutions, and other materials, components, and services.
IBC Solar AG - The company offers solar energy products under the Longi brand.
JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd - The company offers solar energy products under the Suntank brand.
ARTsolar Pty Ltd. - The company offers solar energy products under the Alpha brand. It also manufactures crystalline solar panels.
Solar energy market in South Africa - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).
The utility segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. A large number of installations of large-scale solar power plants for the generation of clean energy and reduction of carbon emissions is driving the growth of this segment. The energy can also be stored in energy storage systems when there is no sunlight. Such factors will increase the adoption of utility-scale solar power in South Africa during the forecast period.
Solar energy market in South Africa – Key trends
Scaling up renewables in transport will be a key trend in the solar energy market in South Africa. The country is focusing on carbon emission reduction and renewable energy to fulfill its energy requirements. For instance, Cape Town plans to procure only zero-emission vehicles by 2025. Its Electric Vehicle Framework includes leveraging EV roll-out and charging to increase the share of renewables. The city is considering mandating public EV charging stations to operate on renewable energy, which will require the electrification of transport systems. These factors, in turn, will accelerate the adoption of solar energy sources for power generation during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the solar energy market in South Africa between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the solar energy market in South Africa and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth vendors
Solar Energy Market Scope in South Africa
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.74%
Market growth 2022-2026
23.31 terawatt-hour units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
24.80
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
ARTsolar Pty Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enel SPA, ENGIE SA, IBC Solar AG, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Renenergy South Africa Pty Ltd., Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
