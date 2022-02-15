Solar Energy Market in South Africa: Utility Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

The Sunny Climatic Conditions Coupled with Scaling up Renewables in Transport to Boost Market Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Energy Market vendors in South Africa should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Utility Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Energy Market in South Africa by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Solar Energy Market Share in South Africa is expected to increase by 23.31 TWh from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 29.74% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key segments of Solar Energy Market in South Africa

Solar Energy Market in South Africa Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including ARTsolar Pty Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enel SPA, ENGIE SA, IBC Solar AG, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Renenergy South Africa Pty Ltd., Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: End-user (utility and rooftop) and Application (grid-connected and off-grid)

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The solar energy market share growth in South Africa by the utility segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the huge number of installations of large-scale solar power plants to generate clean energy and reduce carbon emissions. Furthermore, it can also be stored in energy storage systems for using it when there is no sunlight. Such factors will drive the adoption of utility-scale solar power in the country during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Story continues

Vendor Insights-

The solar energy market in South Africa is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.

ARTsolar Pty Ltd.- The company manufactures crystalline solar panels. Moreover, the company also offers solar energy products under the brand name of Alpha.

Canadian Solar Inc.- The company operates under CSI Solar and Global Energy business segments. Moreover, the company also offers solar energy products under the brand name of BiHiKu7.

Enel SPA- The company operates under Thermal Generation and Trading, Enel Green Power, Infrastructure and Networks, End-user markets, Enel X, and Services business segments. Moreover, the company also offers services of solar energy to across the globe.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Solar Energy Market in South Africa Driver:

One of the key factors driving the solar energy market growth in South Africa is the sunny climatic conditions, as it is located in a latitude zone where the incidence of solar radiation is substantially higher than the rest of the globe. Solar energy began to gain traction in 2017, with total capacity increasing to 7.8 gigawatts by 2020. The rise in energy demand started to overwhelm the existing power generating plants in South Africa. The government policies and increased investments in solar PV projects to increase the installed solar PV capacity of the country in the coming years. Under REIPPP, the country aims to install an 8,400-megawatt generation capacity of solar PV by 2030, enough to provide energy to 1.5 million households. In addition, the country also plans to install 18 gigawatts of solar PV by 2050. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Solar Energy Market in South Africa Trend:

Scaling up renewables in transport will drive the solar energy market growth in South Africa, as the country is focusing on reducing carbon emissions and adopting renewable sources to fulfill energy requirements. For instance, Cape Town targets to procure only zero-emission vehicles by 2025. Cape Town's Electric Vehicle Framework includes leveraging EV roll-out and charging to increase the share of renewables and is considering requiring public EV charging stations to operate on renewable energy (RE). This will require electrification of transport systems, which, in turn, will accelerate the adoption of solar energy sources for power generation during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The solar photovoltaic wafer market share is expected to increase by 73.71 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Solar Power Market by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The solar power market share in the US is expected to increase by 13.55 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Solar Energy Market in South Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.74% Market growth 2022-2026 23.31 TWh units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.80 Performing market contribution South Africa at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARTsolar Pty Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enel SPA, ENGIE SA, IBC Solar AG, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Renenergy South Africa Pty Ltd., Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ARTsolar Pty Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Enel SPA

ENGIE SA

IBC Solar AG

Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Renenergy South Africa Pty Ltd.

SunPower Corp.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-energy-market-in-south-africa-utility-segment-to-offer-maximum-business-opportunities--growth-trends-major-companies-and-forecasts-2022---2026-301480518.html

SOURCE Technavio