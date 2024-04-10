Solar energy stocks have had a terrible 18 months as rising interest rates and policy changes hurt both demand and profitability across the industry. But there may be some tailwinds in 2024 as the industry adjusts to a new normal. In this video, Travis Hoium covers why investors should be optimistic about residential solar energy stocks in 2024.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 9, 2024. The video was published on April 10, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple and SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Have Solar Energy Stocks Finally Hit Rock Bottom? was originally published by The Motley Fool