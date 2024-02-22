Solar expansion can resume in West Virginia after Solar Holler, FirstEnergy reach agreement

Feb. 22—FAIRMONT — Solar energy users who sell energy back to the energy grid maintained by FirstEnergy Corp. will no longer have their sale price cut by half.

Dan Conant, founder and CEO of Solar Holler, announced the news Wednesday at a virtual press conference. Solar Holler installs the infrastructure buildings need to become capable of harnessing the sun's rays to generate electricity. They intervened on behalf of solar users in front of the West Virginia Public Service Commission to advocate against the rate cuts for solar energy purchasing that FirstEnergy proposed in 2023.

"We intervened in that case with a couple of things in mind," Conant said. "We wanted to make sure that families were protected, that folks who have solar panels didn't have their investments taken away from them, that the solar industry and jobs were protected. Most importantly, that people were paid fairly for the value of what they're doing via the electricity they're putting on the grid."

The deal Solar Holler and FirstEnergy hammered out has two parts. First, existing users and users who apply to tie solar panels into the power grid by Dec. 31, 2024 will be grandfathered in under the existing system. The current system pays one credit of kilowatt hour per kilowatt hour that's placed on the grid, a model called "one to one net metering." Users who make the application deadline then have a year to install the panels onto their house or building.

There is a second grandfather provision in place, which keeps the one to one net metering rate with the property instead of the person, allowing the sale rate to be passed down in families who pass their land onto their offspring.

Conant was able to speak from personal experience on why this measure was important. His mother and father have solar panels installed on their home, and sell power back to the grid under the one to one metering rate. The utility bill is in the name of the father, who died last spring.

Story continues

Conant's mother didn't want the reminder every time the bill came in, however if the name on the bill changed, his mother would lose the energy credits his father had signed up for, therefore losing value for her system. Conant convinced his mother not to make the change.

Second, for users who make the jump to solar after the grandfathering deadline, the net metering rate will be 9.3 cents per kilowatt hour. The formula also includes provisions for adding batteries or more panels to maintain the system so that the metering isn't taken away. Conant said the provisions included in the agreement are some of the best in the country, and help offset some of the transmission costs that come with putting that energy into the grid.

Hannah Catlett, spokesperson for FirstEnergy, said the agreement helps offset some of the concerns FirstEnergy had related to distribution of third party solar energy.

"The agreement helps ensure that new net energy metering customers — those who offset their power needs with wind, rooftop solar or other forms of on-site energy — pay a portion of the fixed costs related to the distribution, transmission and capacity facilities they use by adjusting the credit amount that new net energy metering customers receive for the energy they generate beginning Jan. 1, 2025," Catlett wrote in an email.

Catlett added that the existing net energy metering customers will continue to receive the one to one metering rate for 25 years. The settlement also establishes prices for non-residential customers.

Prior to the settlement, FirstEnergy's proposed metering rate drew strong disapproval from solar users. The commission received various letters of complaint from many members of the solar community during the public comment period.

"We have a long, strong history of energy production here in West Virginia," Trainer/Consultanrt Gene Surber of Huntington-based Acentra wrote in a complaint filed with the commission. "Solar is the next step in that proud history. FirstEnergy's proposal is an attempt to rewrite the rules in their favor, to make energy more expensive for West Virginians, and to strip West Virginians of any alternative."

Surber further criticizes FirstEnergy jeopardizing the future of energy workers in the state and placing corporate profits over West Virginians.

FirstEnergy recently activated the largest solar panel field in West Virginia at the Fort Martin Power Plant.

The dispute over the metering rate temporarily halted Solar Holler's expansion into FirstEnergy's territory. Now that an agreement has been reached, work can continue converting more homes to run off of solar energy. Conant said his team is excited to get back to work.

Looking forward, Conant said his biggest concern is ensuring there are enough electricians in the state to hire for the company's work. The company is involved with apprenticeship programs as a result.

The only thing left to do is for the Public Service Commission to approve the agreement. Conant doesn't foresee any reason to be concerned. He said solar provides an opportunity to break free from the monopoly that utilities have over prices.

"Utilities, those take up a huge chunk of folks' take home pay and if you're a business, it's really, it's a huge expense," Conant said. "And if you can control that, you can really control your destiny."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com