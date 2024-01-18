Solar farm proposal in CT suburban town wins cheers from some neighbors, disapproval from others

West Hartford-based Verogy‘s proposal for a solar farm in Glastonbury drew a mix of praise and complaints at a recent municipal hearing, with town officials encouraging both sides to write to the state regulators who will determine if the project gets built.

Putting solar panels over former farmland along Wickham Road would generate enough electricity to power nearly 780 houses, the company said.

Some residents this month told the town council they support the idea of clean energy, jobs creation and the potential for new tax revenue from the former berry farm property. But some condemned solar farms as unsightly and lamented the continuing loss of farmland in town and the erosion of its rural character.

“Expanding solar energy is crucial for both energy independence and economic growth through increased tax revenue,” Ridgecrest Road homeowner Michael Lawlor told the council in a letter. “Solar energy, harnessed from the sun’s abundant and renewable rays, offers a sustainable solution that can significantly contribute to a nation’s self-sufficiency.”

Christina Burke of Candlelight Drive offered a very different view.

“The fact that solar companies use the term ‘farm’ is inherently misleading. Farms are meant to be for berry picking, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hay rides, all of which I have enjoyed with my children at this site,” she told the council. “There’s nothing farm-like about a desolate field filled with large industrial metal panels.”

At a council meeting last week, Town Manager Jonathan Luiz emphasized that neither the council nor local land-use boards have jurisdiction over the proposal, which instead hinges on approval by the Connecticut Siting Council. But Luiz invited Verogy staff to explain the plan to the public.

Bryan Fitzgerald, the company’s vice president for development, said the 3-megawatt project would use 15 acres of the 47-acre parcel at 17 Wickham Road. The site is just south of Hebron Avenue and just west of the Holy Cross Cemetery, which Verogy said would remain untouched by construction.

If the state approves the plan, Verogy would start construction later this year and begin operations before 2025. The Siting Council is expected to decide on its application in late spring.

The operation would emit no carbon, would not use water or fuels, and wouldn’t produce wastewater, Verogy said. The company’s plan is to put up 6,840 solar panels, install a gate restricting access to the property and erect a 7-foot-high security fence around the equipment itself.

Verogy said it would use sheep to graze on the field to maintain the grass height, a system it has employed at other sites.

The company said its Glastonbury facility would generate enough energy each year to power 778 home for a year, offsetting just under 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Brad Spencer of Bell Street supported the project.

“Here you have the perfect scenario for the perfect neighbor; no noise, no nothing,” he told the council. “Driving by it every day, I wouldn’t have a problem looking at it.”

In response to questions from the public, Fitzgerald said Verogy would sell all energy produced to Eversource and also assured town officials that the company has West Hartford-based maintenance staff available in case of operational problems.

“Response time would be fairly quick,” he said.

Verogy has completed numerous solar projects around the country, and in Connecticut has put solar panels on West Haven schools, the Mystic Aquarium, a series of industrial buildings in Cheshire and elsewhere.