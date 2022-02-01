U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.75
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,951.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,927.50
    +22.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.80
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    -0.57 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.57 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1265
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6320
    -0.4920 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,676.82
    +1,655.57 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.43
    +55.25 (+6.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.72
    +71.35 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Solar Freezer Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 8.4% from 2021-2028; B Medical Systems is Expanding their Presence toward the Indian Subcontinent to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in Solar Freezer Market report are B Medical Systems (Luxemburg), Connexa Energy (U.S.), Dometic (Sweden), DULAS (U.K.), ECOSOLARCOOL (U.S.), SUNDANZER (U.S.), Kyocera (Japan), SURECHILL (U.K.), Steca (Germany), UNIQUE APPLIANCES (Canada), VESTFROST SOLUTIONS (Denmark).

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Solar Freezer Market size was USD 346.1 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 372.5 million in 2021 to USD 653.8 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Solar Freezer Market, 2021-2028.”

As per the research team, factors, such as higher electricity demand from emerging economies and increasing standard of living among consumers, are expected to bolster the growth of the market globally. The segment pertaining to 250-500 liter will occupy the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing integration of the latter toward various medical applications across the world.

Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/solar-freezer-market-106294

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

  • B Medical Systems (Luxemburg)

  • Connexa Energy (U.S.)

  • Dometic (Sweden)

  • DULAS (U.K.)

  • ECOSOLARCOOL (U.S.)

  • SUNDANZER (U.S.)

  • Kyocera (Japan)

  • SURECHILL (U.K.)

  • Steca (Germany)

  • UNIQUE APPLIANCES (Canada)

  • VESTFROST SOLUTIONS (Denmark)

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic to Cause Unaltered Affect to the Market Due to Increased Utilization

The emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the growth of the market for a short period of time. This market will indicate a slow rise during peak pandemic season due to increased demand for vaccine storage requirements. Also, the development of various kinds of vaccines and medicine will integrate a wider utilization of solar freezers. With an expansive nature expected in the future, various key firms in the market are looking to invest heavily into R&D activities and expand their product lines in order to accompany the rising demand.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/solar-freezer-market-106294

Segmentation

Solar Battery Based Segment to Dominate Market

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into solar battery-based and solar direct drive. The solar battery-based segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising demand from various applications and rising storage solutions leading to more efficient and effective functioning. By capacity, the market can be broken down into less than 250 liters, 250-500 liter, and above 500 liters. In terms of application, the market can be branched across hospitals & blood banks, pharmacies & vaccines, commercials, and others. Geographically, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

8.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 653.8 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 372.5 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

By Type, By Application, By Capacity, By Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Equipment to Boost Market Growth

Rising Demand from Medical Sector to Propel Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Cost of Technology Hinder Global Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report offers a systematic study of the market segments by exploring the various aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and upcoming trends. A deep evaluation of the existing market movements is presented in the report. An in-depth analysis of the global overview is noted in order to aid our reader’s valuable insights towards steering the depths of the market efficiently. The economic impacts caused by COVID-19 are further stared. The prominent players are identified and their accompanying strategies are also noted in the study.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient Equipment to Bolster Growth

Factors such as increased consumption of energy and rising penetration of renewable energy will increase installations during the forecast period. Also, rising demand for reducing pollution levels and increasing government initiatives will boost the market share. Increasing demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical facilities will further fuel the solar freezer market share. Rising demand for cold freezers for storing vaccines will increase the footprint of the market.

However, the higher cost of technology will limit the market during the forecast duration. Additionally, proper installation requires installing photovoltaic cells which will increase the cost of the fitting.

Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solar-freezer-market-106294

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Market due to Rising Installations of Solar Freezers

North America will occupy the largest market size due to the increasing installation of solar freezers from the commercial and medical segments. Also, rising demand for reducing electricity consumption and the ability to not affect the installed environment will further accelerate the solar freezer market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will witness the fastest growing CAGR due to the rising population in the region leading to increased energy demand. There is rising acceptance of the product from various government bodies due to increased prominence on reducing carbon emissions. This will increase the usage of carbon freezers.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players to Collaborate to Expand Business

The principal companies are looking to strengthen their position in the market by employing several strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and launching novel products. An alternative approach for other players is to create effective supply chains and improve production hubs. For example, B Medical Systems is expanding its presence by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Adani Group to enter the Indian market space. B Medical Systems are looking to set up a manufacturing plant in the subcontinent.

Industry Development

  • February 2021: B Medical Systems announced that they were rewarded a group purchasing with Premier. Under that agreement, the consumers from Premier will have access to the firm’s range of ultra-low temperature freezers, blood bank refrigerators, transport boxes, and others.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solar-freezer-market-106294

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Solar Freezer Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Solar Freezer Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Solar Battery Based

      • Solar Direct Drive

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Hospitals & Blood Bank

      • Pharmacies & Vaccine

      • Commercial

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity

      • Less than 250 Liter

      • 250 – 500 Liter

      • Above 500 Liter

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Solar Freezer Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Solar Battery Based

      • Solar Direct Drive

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Hospitals & Blood Bank

      • Pharmacies & Vaccine

      • Commercial

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity

      • Less than 250 Liter

      • 250 – 500 Liter

      • Above 500 Liter

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Hospitals & Blood Bank

        • Pharmacies & Vaccine

        • Commercial

        • Others

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Hospitals & Blood Bank

        • Pharmacies & Vaccine

        • Commercial

        • Others

TOC Continued….

Quick Buy – Solar Freezer Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106294

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bioethanol Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Feedstock (Starch-Based, Sugar-Based, Cellulose Based, Others), By Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Control Valve Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Motion (Linear, Rotary), By Component (Actuator, Valve Body, Others), By Application (Flow Control, Pressure Control, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Compressed Natural Gas Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Associated Gas, Non-Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources), By Application (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium/Heavy Duty Buses, Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Vacuum Interrupter Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Circuit Breakers, Reclosers, Contactor, Tap Changer, Others), By End User (Electric Utility, Railways, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Battery Electrolyte Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Electrolyte Type (Liquid, Solid, Gel), By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 billion Discovery media merger

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • 5 Top Stocks for February

    From industrial giants to tech stars to a big biotech, these stocks look like great picks to buy now.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery.

  • AT&T Sets Plan to Spin Off WarnerMedia in $43 Billion Deal

    AT&T announced that its board has decided to spin off the telco’s interest in WarnerMedia — rather than structure the media conglom’s divestiture as a split-off. The transaction will spin off 100% of AT&T’s interest in WarnerMedia to AT&T’s existing shareholders in a pro-rata distribution, followed by the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery to form […]

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • AT&T to Slash Dividend After Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    The company is picking a simpler method to complete its deal with Discovery that will make the transaction easier for individual investors to digest, but will still leave the telecom company with about 7.2 billion shares outstanding.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Warren Buffett has given Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders a lot through the years. Most importantly, under his direction, Berkshire has handily beaten the market. Here are three Buffett dividend stocks to buy in February.

  • Top REITs for February 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesNasd

  • Bears beware. Past corrections for the S&P 500 are only 15% on average, outside of recessions

    The S&P 500 narrowly avoids correction territory several times in January, defined as a 10% or more fall from a record finish. Why a 20% plunge into a bear market for the index isn't likely without a recession.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Why Robinhood is a ‘low single-digit stock,’ according to New Constructs CEO

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the road ahead for Robinhood and the company's reliance on payment for order flow for its business model.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.