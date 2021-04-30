Solar Integrated Roofing Announces Withdrawal of Form 10 Registration Statement

Company Concurrently Pursuing Anticipated Uplist to OTCQB Venture Market

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a request to withdraw the Company's registration statement on Form 10 as filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 (the "Form 10").

The Company is withdrawing the Registration Statement because the Company's board of directors has determined that audits of recent acquisitions cannot be completed before the Form 10 is deemed effective. Therefore, the Company has made a strategic decision to finalize pending acquisitions, perform necessary audits of the acquired entities and then refile Form 10 with the updated audited financial information as soon as is practicable.

"Our rapid pace of acquisitions to grow the Company have necessitated audited financials of each of the recently acquired entities, at which point we can refile our Form 10 with the SEC," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Concurrent with this, the Company will proceed with pursuing an anticipated uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market tier of the OTC Markets Group quotation system. We believe this will provide enhanced liquidity and capital markets visibility for our common stock, helping to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

