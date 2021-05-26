U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,198.25
    +12.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,369.00
    +98.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,692.00
    +35.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.30
    +10.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.95
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.70
    +9.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    28.18
    +0.12 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2247
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.20
    -0.20 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4169
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9000
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,255.03
    +2,233.44 (+5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.05
    +69.32 (+7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.24
    +2.45 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021/Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

AlSayer is a technology expert with over 20 years of experience guiding business strategy and creating purpose-built technology solutions. She was CEO & Co-Founder of omniX labs, where she brought experience and understanding of connecting the physical space in a digital world. Prior to omniX labs she was CEO of TagStone, an IoT technology systems integration company, and a management consultant at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.

She started her career at Goldman Sachs, an Investment Bank in New York City. She is a YPO member and has served as board member or advisor with companies including Precinct Partners, Toolbox OS, Claira, ElevenPoint2 and Abana. Muthla AlSayer graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and received a BS in Computer Systems Engineering as well as an MBA from MIT Sloan.

"Muthla is a highly respected, purpose-driven leader who has a strong track record of success throughout her career," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "Her expertise in strategy, business development, operations and finance will prove invaluable as we strive to drive sustainable revenue growth and profitability in the near-term. In addition, her appointment importantly allows us to meet the requirement for two independent directors, which is a requirement for uplisting to the OTCQB.

"We welcome Muthla to the Board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to scale our company, leveraging recent acquisitions to create a truly comprehensive nationwide platform company for solar, battery and roofing solutions. I look forward to executing upon this vision to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649101/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Appoints-Respected-Technology-Leader-Muthla-AlSayer-to-Board-of-Directors

Recommended Stories

  • Boom in China Firms Listing in the U.S. Comes to Sudden Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- At least three Chinese companies have put their plans to list in the U.S. on hold, heralding a slowdown in what’s been a record start to a year for initial public offerings by mainland and Hong Kong firms.A bike-sharing platform, a podcaster and a cloud computing firm are among popular Chinese corporates holding off plans for a U.S. float, put off by recent market declines, souring investor sentiment toward fast-growth companies and lackluster debuts by peers like Waterdrop Inc.Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. are postponing plans to take orders from investors, even though the three had filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission well over two weeks ago. In the U.S., companies can kick off their roadshows two weeks after filing publicly and most typically stick to that timetable.“The recent broad market selloff, combined with the correction of the IPO market since the beginning of last month when some new issuers tanked during their debuts, may make the market conditions less predictable for newcomers who are ‘physically’ ready -- meaning they have cleared all regulatory hurdles for IPO -- to get out of the door,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “Some participants may choose to monitor the market for more stable conditions.”The delays throw a wrench in a listings flood by Chinese and Hong Kong companies in the U.S. that already reached $7.1 billion year-to-date -- the fastest pace on record -- after booming in 2020. Demand for IPOs surged as a wave of global stimulus money, ultra-low interest rates and rallying stock markets lured investors despite Sino-American tensions and the continued risk of mainland stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges.READ: Stock Market’s Million Little Dramas Come Down to a Supply GlutThe S&P 500 Index capped its biggest two-week slide since February on Friday amid mounting investor concern over inflation and its impact on tech and other growth stocks. China’s CSI 300 Index remains in a technical correction, having fallen 10% from a February peak, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., has slumped more than 30% from its high that month.Waiting OnHello, which offers a bike-sharing platform plus electric scooters for sale, has delayed its planned launch and is still undecided on its prospective valuation given rising investor caution about new shares, Bloomberg News has reported. It had been planning to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in the offering, although the final number will depend on valuations, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.Online podcast and radio services startup Ximalaya and enterprise cloud services provider Qiniu have put their listings on hold after beginning to gauge investor interest at the end of April, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.The sounding out of investors, or pre-marketing process, generally comes after filing for an IPO and before formal order-taking in a roadshow. Hello declined to comment while Qiniu didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Ximalaya’s IPO process is ongoing and the company will seek public listing at an appropriate time depending on market conditions, it said in response to questions.Weak DebutsThe poor performance of recent Chinese debutants has also sapped investor confidence. Insurance tech firm Waterdrop has plunged 38% from its offer price since going public earlier this month. Onion Global Ltd., a lifestyle brand platform, has fallen more than 8% below its IPO price.In fact, almost 59% or specifically 20 of the 34 Chinese firms that have listed in the U.S. this year are under water, data compiled by Bloomberg show, among them the two largest IPOs -- e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc. and online Q&A site Zhihu Inc. Of the ones that listed in 2020, just 40% are trading below their IPO prices.The recent volatility in global markets has spooked U.S. companies as well. They have also been delaying floats or facing weak debuts.For some, the current challenges faced by Chinese listing hopefuls are likely to be transitory, with the hotly-anticipated IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc., which has filed confidentially for a multibillion-dollar offering, set to prove the real test of investor appetite for the China story.Apart from Hello and the two other firms that are said to delay IPO plans after kicking off their pre-marketing process, Chinese road freight transport platform ForU Worldwide Inc., which filed for a U.S. offering on May 13, and online education company Zhangmen Education Inc., which filed on May 19, are waiting in the wings though they have yet to pass the two-week hallmark.“There is a natural strong growth in China which international investors will still want to invest in over the longer term,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore.(Updates prices throughout, adds more details in the second-last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC CEO Says Bank ‘Not Into Bitcoin’ Due to Concerns Over Volatility: Report

    The CEO of one of Europe's largest banks points to bitcoin's volatility as the primary reason for not pursuing a digital asset trading desk.

  • Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they wouldn’t surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes and pent-up customer demand is unleashed -- but much of those price gains should prove temporary.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture, which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that any potential price pressures won’t last long.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. jumped as the plant-based protein producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2216The British pound was little changed at $1.4158The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.77 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesian Travel Startup Tiket Weighs SPAC Merger This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiket.com Chief Executive Officer George Hendrata said his online travel startup is considering going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.The Indonesian company is also exploring a traditional initial public offering as well as potentially combining with one of the Southeast Asian super apps, Hendrata said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s David Ingles and Tom Mackenzie on Wednesday during the Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Asia Pacific.If Tiket decides to go public, “it will definitely be within this year,” the CEO said. “Traditional IPO, definitely looking at that, but for the full travel recovery, it will take a year or even two. The SPAC option is quicker.”Tiket is in talks with COVA Acquisition Corp. for a deal that would value the combined entity at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising Jakarta-based Tiket, according to people familiar with the matter. As part of the deal, Tiket could raise about $200 million in a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that often accompanies a SPAC merger, they said.Read more: Indonesian Travel Startup Is Said to Weigh $2 Billion SPAC DealTiket joins a slew of Southeast Asian internet companies considering SPAC listings or IPOs to fuel growth as online commerce gains popularity in the region. Local rival Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel.The merger combining Gojek and PT Tokopedia into an Indonesian internet powerhouse is setting up a three-way battle for tech dominance in Southeast Asia against Singapore-based Sea Ltd. and Grab Holdings Inc.“Everywhere else in the world, online travel platforms tend to be publicly listed companies, hugely profitable,” the CEO said. “If you look at the region, there are a lot of super apps and you have a lot of ecosystems growing, so there might be some opportunity to combine with one or the other. So it’s one of the three options.”Tiket.com was founded in 2011, a year before Traveloka. It was acquired in 2017 by the diversified conglomerate Djarum Group, which put it under the leadership of Hendrata, previously Djarum’s director of business development and diversification. Tiket’s platform lets consumers buy tickets for flights and trains as well as concerts and other events. Users can also book hotel and rental cars in Indonesia. It has a network of more than 90 airlines, 2.8 million hotels and other lodgings, and more than 400 corporate partners.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Returns to Where it Started 2021 on Fed’s Dovish Commitment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold notched a fresh four-month high as another Federal Reserve official talked down prospects for inflation, piling pressure on Treasury yields.Signs of inflation would “prove to be largely transitory,” Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said in a Yahoo! Finance interview. That echoed a number of recent dovish comments from the U.S. central bank, and sent the yield on 10-year notes to the lowest in two weeks. On Wednesday gold edged higher after breaching the psychological barrier at $1,900 an ounce, which may have triggered technical buying.The rhetoric has helped bullion erase its 2021 losses, with a weaker dollar and lower bond rates rebooting demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. Earlier in the year it was dogged by the improving outlook for the U.S. economy following fresh fiscal aid and the success of the vaccine roll-out, which investors feared could see monetary stimulus tapered earlier than expected.Weak U.S. job numbers have helped assuage any concerns of tightening. Meanwhile, there have been signs of inflationary pressures building in commodity markets and snarled supply chains as the global economy returns to normality, burnishing gold’s appeal as a hedge.“Exchange-traded fund investors are buying gold again and with the latest moves I assume also commodity trading advisers are probably long gold,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS AG. With those two buying together “you have your powder keg,” he added.Gold rose 0.5% to $1,908.67 an ounce by 9:20 a.m. in London. The precious metal is up almost 8% this month, on course for its biggest gain since July. Silver, platinum and palladium also advanced, while a gauge of the dollar was little changed.“We believe inflation will level off over the coming months, and Fed officials to sound less dovish and look for higher nominal rates,” said Staunovo. “we expect gold to trend lower over the coming months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon Showdown Grinds on With First Antitrust Case in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.The antitrust lawsuit, the first to target Amazon in the U.S., opens a new front in the campaign against major U.S. tech companies and is the sixth such case filed in the last year by state and federal officials. Yet even with the prospect of more action on the way against the industry in general and Amazon in particular, the retailer’s shares recovered from a decline Tuesday on the news and rose on the day.Attorney General Karl Racine filed the Amazon case on his own for the district, rather than teaming with states, which is a common practice for attorneys general. He said he didn’t know whether states would join and hasn’t coordinated with the Federal Trade Commission, which Bloomberg has reported is investigating Amazon to determine whether the e-commerce giant is using its market power to hurt competition. Moreover, investors understand that monopoly cases typically play out for years and can be difficult to win. The Justice Department case against Google isn’t scheduled for trial until 2023.Racine said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that he talked with other attorneys general after filing the lawsuit and he would welcome states if they want to join.“This is a D.C. case that D.C. attorneys and our counsel worked on for over a year,” he said. “We engaged with Amazon, tried as best we could to establish a cooperative relationship to gather documents and analyze the case. We felt like the case needed to be brought.”In his complaint, the attorney general said Amazon’s policies governing third-party sellers prohibit them from offering products at lower prices on rival platforms, which has led to artificially high prices for consumers and let the company build monopoly power.“Amazon is increasing its dominant stronghold on the market and illegally reducing the ability of other platforms to compete for market share,” said Racine, who has been floated as a potential nominee for chairman of the FTC.The lawsuit focuses on so-called most favored nation agreements, which prevent third-party merchants from selling at a lower price somewhere else, including their own websites, Racine said. The agreements mean the fees Amazon charges to sellers are incorporated into the prices sellers charge on Amazon and on competing platforms online, Racine said.“The D.C. Attorney General has it exactly backwards -- sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store,” a company spokesman said in an email. “Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”Amazon said the outcome Racine is seeking in the case would force the company to post higher prices, “oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law.”Amazon merchants and their consultants in 2019 told Bloomberg that Amazon’s practices forced them to raise prices on other sites such as Walmart Inc. If Amazon detected lower prices on other sites, it would bury their products in Amazon search results, where they got most of their sales. Some of the merchants were eager to grow their sales on other sites, but Amazon’s policies prevented them from offering lower prices elsewhere to lure shoppers away.The antitrust lawsuit follows a flurry of investigations and lawsuits targeting America’s biggest technology companies. Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google were sued by state and federal officials last year in monopoly cases, while a House investigation accused the two companies along with Amazon and Apple Inc. of abusing their dominance in digital markets.More cases may be on the way. Bloomberg has reported that the attorneys general of California and New York have been investigating Amazon, in addition to the FTC, while the Justice Department has been probing Apple.Racine said his office and states are also investigating other aspects of Amazon’s business.“There are several other issues that attorneys general, like D.C., are looking at with respect to the platforms, including Amazon,” he said.(Updates with Racine comments starting in the fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yuan Rises to Three-Year High as PBOC Signals Comfort With Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan advanced to a three-year high in onshore markets as the central bank signaled that it’s comfortable with a recent rally by setting a strong daily reference rate.The currency gained as much as 0.3% to 6.3913 per dollar in onshore markets, the highest since June 2018, while rising 0.4% offshore. The People’s Bank of China set its fixing at 6.4099 per dollar, in line with the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts.The reference rate helped dispel concerns that the PBOC will seek to slow a yuan rally that has made the currency the best performer in Asia this year. Traders are closely watching the central bank after recent mixed messages from officials over whether the currency should keep appreciating to contain rising imported commodity costs.“The yuan may climb toward 6.3 per dollar by year-end, but it’s unlikely to surpass that level easily,” according to Xia Le, chief Asia economist at BBVA Hong Kong. “The PBOC may step in to slow the gains before the level is reached, as a rally that’s too quick could hurt exports.”State media also chimed in with comments supporting the yuan. The China Securities Journal quoted analysts on Wednesday as saying that the currency could rise further due to the nation’s economic recovery and capital inflows. The Shanghai Securities News reported that the yuan could rally to as high as 6.2, citing Citic Securities Co., the country’s biggest brokerage.The currency has advanced more than 2% this year in onshore markets. On Tuesday, it breached 6.4 against the dollar in offshore markets, reaching its strongest level since June 2018.The yuan’s rally since April has been fueled by weakness in the dollar, as Federal Reserve officials pushed back against tapering expectations. There’s also growing demand for the yuan as foreign investors piled into Chinese bonds for their yields and inclusion in global indexes. China’s economic rebound from the pandemic has also helped boost sentiment.Traders are laying more bets on yuan gains.The one-month risk reversal of the offshore yuan dipped below zero for the first time in more than two years this week, suggesting investors expect further appreciation. Dollar-yuan’s forward points slid to a three-month low, also reflecting confidence in the Chinese currency.“Fundamentally, there’s still an argument for yuan appreciation, especially as the dollar is weaker,” said Eddie Cheung, senior emerging markets strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. “The key for the authorities is ensuring that markets do not become too one-sided. As long as that remains the case, then the yuan can still appreciate.”Traders were concerned with the PBOC’s stance before Wednesday’s fixing because Beijing had taken various steps to limit the currency’s appreciation. State-owned banks were seen bidding for the dollars on Tuesday as the yuan breached the 6.4 level in offshore markets. This month, the authorities had set the fixing at weaker-than-expected levels in all except four sessions.The market continues to remain on guard as the PBOC could use tools such as its daily currency fixing as well as verbal warnings to prevent volatility in the yuan. That’s because the potential for higher rates in the U.S. and falling virus cases in other countries could cause sudden changes in capital flows.“The yuan won’t strengthen too far from the level of 6.4,” said Ken Peng, head of Asia investment strategy at Citigroup Inc.’s private-banking arm. “That’s because the depreciation in the dollar will slow in the coming months, as the U.S. will still lead the world in tightening its policy.”The onshore yuan gained 0.3% to 6.3940 as of 4:09 p.m. in Shanghai, while the offshore currency rose 0.4% to 6.3854.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks gain as technology shares outperform, Bitcoin recovers some losses

    Stocks pointed to a higher open Monday morning and looked to recover some of last week's losses.

  • Oil Holds Near $66 as Investors Assess Near-Term Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady as investors weighed signs of an improving demand outlook in some regions against the prospect of more crude supply flowing from Iran.Futures in New York traded near $66 a barrel, little changed for a second day. An industry report showed lower U.S. inventories ahead of the summer driving season. Meanwhile China is poised to buy more cheaper crude from Russia, its appetite growing as the nation leads an uneven Asian recovery in consumption.World powers are conducting their fifth round of talks to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran that could pave the way for a lifting of sanctions. That may unleash a flood of Iranian barrels stashed on tankers at sea.After selling off last week on the prospect of renewed supply from Iran, crude has recovered in recent days. There are signs of healthy demand in the U.S., China and Europe, despite parts of Asia facing a comeback of Covid-19. A key gauge in the American physical market is signaling that traders are bracing for a potential supply crunch ahead of the busy U.S. summer driving season.“Thanks to the good sentiment on the financial markets, the price momentum suggests that Brent will make a renewed bid for the $70-per-barrel mark in the next few days,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG.The American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by almost 2 million barrels last week, while crude inventories slid by 439,000 barrels, according to people familiar with the data. Official government figures are due later on Wednesday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My husband of 30 years has been hiding income in secret bank accounts — with his mother’s help

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Australia’s Westpac breaks bond hiatus with $2.8 billion deal

    SYDNEY (Reuters) – Westpac Banking Group on Tuesday will reopen Australia’s big banks bond-market taps for the first time in more than a year, in a deal marking the first use of a non-USD Libor benchmark rate to price the debt.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • After percolating for days, GameStop and AMC finally break out on big day for meme stocks

    The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.

  • Nuveen Slams Sustainability-Linked Bonds on Structural Loopholes

    (Bloomberg) -- Nuveen, the $1.2 trillion money manager, is staying away from one of the hottest part of the sustainable bond market.While investors embrace newly minted sustainability-linked bonds, or SLBs, and companies are increasingly serious about managing climate risk, the debt structure is “lacking” from the perspective of an impact investor, according to Stephen Liberatore, head of fixed-income ESG and impact investing strategies at the firm.“We are underwhelmed by the goals and penalties associated with recent SLB deals,” Liberatore wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. “The goals or targets can be gamed to make them relatively easy to achieve, sometimes based on the issuer’s current trajectory, and without the need for meaningful new investment.”Unlike green or social bonds that can only be used to fund specific projects, proceeds from sustainability-linked bonds can be used for just about anything. The issuer simply pledges to meet some sort of social or environmental target. Global sales of the bonds stand at a record $24.8 billion so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Sales could hit as much as $150 billion by the end of this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Nuveen passed on deals from a U.S. high yield issuer and an Indian cement company because the structure allowed the issuers “too much latitude” to invest the proceeds, while the step-up penalties “didn’t create sufficient incentive” for the them to pursue material changes in their carbon footprints. In both cases the securities benefit from a “halo effect” of the tag but reporting will be limited to a singular enterprise-wide carbon footprint or emissions reduction target.“This makes it virtually impossible for an investor to know how the proceeds of the bonds were directed and what specific outcomes they delivered,” wrote Liberatore, who’s the lead portfolio manager for Nuveen’s $15 billion fixed income ESG and impact investments.One of the deals that the asset manager reviewed was a 2021 issue with a 2030 carbon footprint reduction goal that used its 2017 carbon footprint as the baseline. In the most egregious case, a structure included a key performance indicator, or KPI, that had already been achieved. In another instance, a deal maturing in 10 years put off the KPI disclosure and potential coupon step-up into the ninth years and the step-up wasn’t steep enough to incentivize the borrower to make the targets a strategic priority, Liberatore wrote.But all is not lost for the sustainability-linked structure. For starters, it is better than no targets at all, said Liberatore.“And while it doesn’t meet our impact standards, it may contribute to our view of the issuer as an ESG leader willing to source capital in public markets with a link to goal-setting and accountability,” he wrote.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.