U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,965.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,138.50
    +13.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.30
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.28
    +0.80 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5330
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,905.86
    +839.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.35
    +66.02 (+6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.53
    -14.77 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints CEO David Massey as Chairman of the Board; Advances Uplisting Strategy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Jason Newby, Founder of Recently Acquired Future Home Power, Appointed to Board of Directors

  • Company Further Strengthens Board Ahead of Planned Nasdaq Uplisting

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the Board of Directors has unanimously elected CEO and Director, David Massey, as Chairman of the Board. In addition, the Board of Directors have unanimously elected Jason Newby, Founder of recently acquired Future Home Power, to the Board of Directors - completing another step in the Company's path towards a planned Nasdaq uplisting.

"I am truly honored to take on the role of Chairman, helping to guide Solar Integrated Roofing as it turns its focus to achieving scale and profitability," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our leadership and corporate governance teams have continued to grow as we integrate executives from our acquisitions, and we welcome Jason Newby to the Board. His leadership and sales execution at Future Home Power will help us expand the breadth and depth of our reach as a company, and I look forward to embracing his guidance and experience as a Director.

"With these new Board appointments, we have stronger corporate governance than ever, and are rapidly advancing towards meeting the requirements for our planned Nasdaq uplisting - which is our highest priority on the capital markets front. On the business side, we continue to execute on our strategy to prioritize organic growth, with key marketing initiatives tracking well with our expectations - achieving regular monthly sales records. I look forward to further execution in the quarters ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659055/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Appoints-CEO-David-Massey-as-Chairman-of-the-Board-Advances-Uplisting-Strategy

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. AMC tumbled 12% for the week. It reports earnings after Monday's market close, but I'm not singling it out as a stock to avoid this week.

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.