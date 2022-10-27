U.S. markets closed

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. CEO Discusses Revenue Performance, Potential in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com
·5 min read

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), to discuss the Company's recent news, financial position and other points of shareholder interest.

The full interview can be heard at:https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2022-interview-solar-inegrated-sirc/.

SmallCapVoice.com, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Press release picture
SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC)

SIRC is an alternative energy company that specializes in commercial and residential projects throughout the United States. Utilizing a successful growth-by-acquisition strategy, the Company's breadth of offerings has expanded to include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicles (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Massey outlines SIRC's five revenue streams and their contribution to the Company's record second-quarter performance, where it grew its revenues by 746 percent to $66.3 million with net income of $18.9 million. Paced to hit over $225 million in full-year 2022 revenues, the Company is also taking steps to become fully reporting and to uplist to a major exchange.

"We filed the Form 10K and we'll have a steppingstone to the OTCQB or the OTCQX for a while as we solidify the management team, grow the revenues and check out the market conditions," Massey explains. "I think 2023 NASDAQ is definitely in the picture, but again, the market conditions are very important for that step."

As SIRC moves toward its operational and financial goals, the Company is aligning its management team with its potential. Earlier this month, SIRC named Stefan Abbruzzese as its new president. An experienced operations and commercial leader with decades of experience, Abbruzzese will provide extensive knowledge to SIRC's expansion.

"He's a topnotch executive," Massey says. "Our second focus this year is getting the correct funding in place so we can continue to grow and move our pipeline, and Abbruzzese is an expert in lending. He brings a lot of expertise and experience in that field and and is just a great leader."

SIRC intends to move into the coming year with the funding, cashflow and revenue growth it needs to surpass its already historic corporate performance.

"We're looking to wrap up our funding process … and get cashflow positive. We're very close to that now, and we're looking to really blow the doors off the revenue this year," Massey says, noting his expectations for continued revenue growth. "Looking forward, 2023 could be twice as good as 2022."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2022-interview-solar-inegrated-sirc/.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.SolarIntegratedRoofing.com or join us on Twitter , Facebook or Discord

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations Contact :
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SmallCapVoice.com
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722561/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-CEO-Discusses-Revenue-Performance-Potential-in-Audio-Interview-with-SmallCapVoicecom

