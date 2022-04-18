U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

·2 min read
  • SIRC

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas, as well as the LD Micro Invitational XII in Los Angeles.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each conference, and is scheduled to present at the Planet Microcap conference as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

Date: Wednesday, May 4th, 2022

Presentation Time: 8:30 PM ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45109/

LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: Tuesday & Wednesday, June 7-8th, 2022

Location: Los Angeles, California

A live audio webcast and archive of the Planet Microcap presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on how to register, or to schedule a meeting with management at either event, please contact your conference representative.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter, Facebook or Discord.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696798/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

