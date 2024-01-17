Solar modules are piling up in warehouses as a massive supply glut has slashed prices by half, IEA says

Solar panels operate at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park as Dubai, United Arab Emirates hosts the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Solar is now the cheapest form of electricity in a majority of countries. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

The US and European Union are seeing solar panels pile up amid a massive oversupply, the IEA wrote.

This has slashed prices by nearly half in 2023, and prices will continue dropping.

"To survive in such a competitive market, manufacturers are focusing on cost-cutting and innovation."

The US and European Union are seeing large stockpiles of solar panels, after soaring manufacturing capacity fueled a substantial oversupply, the International Energy Agency reported.

At the end of last year, an estimated 45 gigawatts of modules in the US and 90 gigawatts in the EU had piled up, nearly twice the forecasted installations for 2024, the report said.

The glut sent prices down nearly 50% in 2023 as manufacturing levels stood three times above those seen in 2021, and the IEA sees the oversupply continuing.

"Based on the manufacturing projects pipeline, it will expand to over 1,100 GW in 2024 and 1,300 GW in 2028, staying at more than double annual PV installations over the forecast period," the report said.

Though other countries — namely the US, India, and the ASEAN region — are working to improve their output, China will account for 85% of the solar module manufacturing capacity expansion by 2028. However, further supply chain expansions will not be met with growing demand, and global manufacturing utilization rates will drop.

They have already plummeted 60% in 2023, and could drop under 40% through the next four years, according to the report.

Not only does this mean even lower prices, it has also led to fierce competition between manufacturers. Less efficient manufacturers are bound to lose out, as overcapacity and low module prices add on financial challenges.

"To survive in such a competitive market, manufacturers are focusing on cost-cutting and innovation. Large, vertically integrated companies will have an advantage, as they are able to control costs across the entire value chain," the IEA wrote.

