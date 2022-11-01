U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

Solar Panel Cleaning Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Massive demand for energy and escalating environmental awareness to boost the growth of the global solar panel cleaning market. Furthermore, governments across the globe are promoting the use of solar energy and this is projected to create new growth opportunities for the global market. Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global solar panel cleaning market generated $0.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chains, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscapes, and regional landscapes. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report Sample (265 Pages PDF with Insights) at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12444

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$0.6 billion

Market Size in 2031

$1.1 billion

CAGR

6.8%

No. of Pages in Report

265

Segments Covered

Technology, Process, Application, Mode of operation, and Region.

Drivers

Massive demand for energy and escalating environmental awareness.

Rise in the use of solar energy witnessed in emerging economies.

Opportunities

Governments across the globe are promoting the use of solar energy.

Growing demand for clean and sustainable energy.

Restrains

Huge costs of cleaning systems as well as high installation costs.

 

Escalating need for a large workforce and large water consumption.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global solar panel cleaning market, owing to the supply chain disruption and lack of availability of raw materials.

  • Manufacturing units were closed during the lockdown and this negatively hindered the expansion of the global market.

  • Disruption in transportation and logistics, owing to strict government laws led to the slowing down of the delivery of solar panel cleaning equipment, thereby restricting the expansion of the global market.

  • Surging shipping costs and an increase in fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic further hampered the global market growth.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global solar panel cleaning market based on technology, process, application, mode of operation, and region.  The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12444

In terms of technology, the wet cleaning segment held the major market share in 2021, capturing nearly three-fourths of the global solar panel cleaning market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as dry cleaning.

Based on process, the semi-automated segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global solar panel cleaning market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as water brushes, electrostatic, automated robotic, and others.

On basis of application, the industrial and utility segment held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global solar panel cleaning market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the residential and commercial segments.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global solar panel cleaning market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Buy this report @ https://bit.ly/3zBxJYb

The key players analyzed in the global solar panel cleaning market report include AX System, Clean Solar Solutions Ltd, Ecoppia Scientific, Ecovacs Robotics, Enel Green Power S.p.A, HELIOTEX, LLC, IP Cleaning Srl, Indisolar Products Private Limited,  Pacific Panel Cleaners, LLC., Premier Solar Cleaning, LLC,  SCM Solar Energy Private Limited, Sharp Corporation, Serbot AG, and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

The report analyzes these key players in the global solar panel cleaning market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report helps in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Trending Reports in Solar Panel Cleaning Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Flexible Solar Panels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Solar Panel Recycling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Solar Panel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Solar Roofing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Solar Reflective Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube


