Solar Panels Market Size to Grow by USD 44.96 Bn, Power Utilities to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar panels market size is expected to grow by USD 44.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing investments in the renewable energy sector are driving the solar panels market growth. However, factors such as the intermittent nature of solar power may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panels Market 2022-2026

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Scope

The solar panels market report covers the following areas:

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solar panels market, including Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd, Soltecture GmbH, Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and SoloPower Systems Inc.

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Type

Geography

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar panels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar panels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar panels market vendors

Solar Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd, Soltecture GmbH, Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and SoloPower Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

