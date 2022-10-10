U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Solar Panels Market Size to Grow by USD 44.96 Bn, Power Utilities to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar panels market size is expected to grow by USD 44.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing investments in the renewable energy sector are driving the solar panels market growth. However, factors such as the intermittent nature of solar power may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panels Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Scope

The solar panels market report covers the following areas:

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solar panels market, including Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd, Soltecture GmbH, Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and SoloPower Systems Inc.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables to download 5 and view 100 reports per month

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist solar panels market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the solar panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the solar panels market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar panels market vendors

Related Reports

Solar Thermal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The solar thermal market share is expected to increase by 167187.58 megawatts from 2021 to 2026.

Solar Home Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The solar home systems market share is expected to increase by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Solar Panels Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 44.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.2

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd, Soltecture GmbH, Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and SoloPower Systems Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Utilities Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Power utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Canadian Solar Inc.

  • 11.4 First Solar Inc.

  • 11.5 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Kaneka Corp.

  • 11.8 Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd

  • 11.9 Risen Energy Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd

  • 11.11 Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Solar Panels Market 2022-2026
Global Solar Panels Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-panels-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-44-96-bn-power-utilities-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-end-user-segment---technavio-301643606.html

SOURCE Technavio

