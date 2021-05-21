U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

Solar Panels: Sourcing And Procurement Report| Evolving Opportunities And New Market Possibilities| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Solar Panels Market Procurement Research Report
Solar Panels Market Procurement Research Report

The Global Solar Panels market will grow by USD 29 Billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%.

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Solar Panels Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report

Our Solar Panels Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Solar Panels Companies:

  • Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • First Solar Inc.

  • OCI Co. Ltd.

  • Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.

Solar Panels Market: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Solar Panels Market Report covers the following areas:

  • Solar Panels Market Size

  • Solar Panels Market Trends

  • Solar Panels Market Analysis

Solar Panels Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • MEA

  • North America

  • South America

  • Key leading countries

SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request a free sample

Solar Panels Market: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Solar Panels market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Solar Panels market size

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior

  • The growth of the Solar Panels market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Solar Panels market vendors

Related Reports on Electrical Components Include:

  • Interactive Kiosk Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: The interactive kiosk will grow at a CAGR of 9.59% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Diebold Nixdorf Inc., IBM Corp., NCR Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Electronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Panasonic Corp., KIOSK Information Systems, NEC Corp., and Itausa SA are among the prominent suppliers in interactive kiosk market.

  • Smart Lock Sourcing and Procurement Report: The smart lock will grow at a CAGR of 9.57% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by (3.25)%-(5.56)% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

  • Electric Hoist Sourcing and Procurement Report: The electric hoist will grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during 2020-2024. Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Ingersoll-Rand Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Terex Corp., Konecranes Plc, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Komatsu Ltd. , KITO CORP., Beta Max Inc., ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, and SWF Krantechnik GmbH are among the prominent suppliers in electric hoist market.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

Contact Us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-panels-sourcing-and-procurement-report-evolving-opportunities-and-new-market-possibilities-spendedge-301296699.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

