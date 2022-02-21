U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.80
    -0.27 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.80
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9420
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,230.50
    +140.06 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.68
    -36.11 (-3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,916.06
    -206.01 (-0.76%)
     

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Expanding to Reach USD 1000.92 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Resources to Bolster Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market are Canadian Solar Inc., BrightSource Energy, Inc., First Solar, SunPower Corporation, Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Jinko Solar, Waaree Group, AccionaEnergia S.A.(Spain), Nextera Energy Sources LLC, Vivaan Solar, eSolar Inc., Tata PowerSolar Systems Ltd., Abengoa

Pune, India, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar photovoltaic (PV) market size is projected to reach USD 1,000.92 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for renewable energy resources and dependence upon electricity is likely to fuel market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, 2021-2028."

Solar Photovoltaic is a technology that converts sunlight into electricity. It is considered the most reliable energy resource because of its effectiveness in extracting electricity. It eliminates pollution emissions and reduces dependence on fossil fuels by providing sustainable energy resources. Germany, Spain, U.S., and China account for the countries possessing major solar resources globally. The rising demand for effective fossil fuels is likely to fuel solar photovoltaic (PV) technology. Further, the dependence upon electricity is increasing rapidly globally. The demand for sustainable and continuous electric supply is likely to fuel solar PV technologies' demand. These factors are likely to fuel the market progress during the upcoming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/solar-pv-market-100263

Companies Profiled in Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market:

  • Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

  • BrightSource Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

  • First Solar (U.S.)

  • SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

  • Trina Solar (China)

  • Yingli Solar (China)

  • Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Jinko Solar (China)

  • Waaree Group (India)

  • AccionaEnergia S.A.(Spain)

  • Nextera Energy Sources LLC (U.S.)

  • Vivaan Solar (India)

  • eSolar Inc. (U.S.)

  • Tata PowerSolar Systems Ltd. (India)

  • Abengoa (Spain)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

25.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 1000.92 Billion

Base Year

2020

Solar Photovoltaic Market Size in 2020

USD 154.47 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

220

Segments covered

Technology, Grid Type, Installation, Application and Geography

Solar Photovoltaic Market Growth Drivers

Rising Investments in Solar Power and Increasing Off-grid Areas to Boost Market Growth

Low Manufacturing Costs and Higher Solar Irradiance Levels to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Prominent Companies Launch New Projects to Boost Brand Presence Globally


Impact of COVID-19

Raw Material Shortage and Closure of Industries to Negatively Affect Market Growth

This market could be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of major industries and the shortage of raw materials. The emergence of the pandemic and the sudden spike in cases has led to the imposition of restrictions. The halt on manufacturing and the closure of industries is likely to fuel the product demand. Further, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and production machinery is likely to fuel the product's adoption. These factors are likely to support the growth of the market during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-pv-market-100263

Market Segments

By technology analysis, the market is segmented into multi-si, thin-film, mono-si, and others. As per installation, it is classified into roof-mounted, ground-mounted, and others. Based on grid type, it is bifurcated into off-grid and on-grid. By application, it is categorized into non-residential, residential, and utilities. Regionally, it is divided into Asia pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Investments in Solar Power and Increasing Off-grid Areas to Boost Market Growth

Solar PV is a technology that boosts electricity production using solar energy in several off-grid areas. Several people worldwide live without continuous electric supply and facilities. As per the statistics provided by the World Energy Outlook, approximately 1 billion people or more still live without an electric supply. As a result, the development of solar energy is gaining traction. Solar energy is the most readily available source of electricity, which, in turn, may fuel its adoption in off-grid areas. Significant investments in solar energy lead to increased solar PV sales. Energy generation companies focus heavily on the production of solar power and the incorporation of solar energy generation technologies. These factors are likely to drive the solar photovoltaic (PV) market growth.

However, the requirement of large land use and constraints regarding its uses are likely to hinder market progress.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solar-pv-market-100263

Regional Insights

Low Manufacturing Costs and Higher Solar Irradiance Levels to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the solar photovoltaic (PV) market size because of low manufacturing costs and higher solar irradiance levels are likely to boost the product's adoption. The market in Asia pacific stood at 71.37 billion in 2020 and is projected to gain the largest market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, approximately 77 GW of solar capacity has been installed in developing countries in 2020 and the electricity demand is rising rapidly in countries such as India, Japan, and China. These factors are likely to fuel market progress.

Europe has the second-largest solar photovoltaic (PV) market share owing to the installation of solar power infrastructure. Increased spending on renewable energy resource development is likely to fuel solar PV technology. For example, the EU Renewable Energy Directive announced its plans for sustainable energy resource development. These factors are likely to facilitate the growth of the market.

In North America, the increased solar photovoltaic capacity in the U.S. and Canada is likely to fuel the solar PV demand. The region possesses more than 100MW off-grid solar PV installations, which, in turn, may propel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch New Projects to Boost Brand Presence Globally

Prominent companies operating in the market launch new projects to boost their brand presence. For example, Canadian Solar declared that it commenced the biggest commercial and industrial (“C&I”) construction project in Malaysia in collaboration with EleapsSdn. Bhd., The 5 MWp and Antah Solar Sdn. Bhd. The project is situated in Penang, Malaysia, and spans approximately 26,000 m2. This strategy may boost the company's brand image globally. Further, the adoption of technologically advanced production techniques may enable companies to reduce production costs, time consumption, improve product quality, and fulfill organizational goals.

Industry Development

July 2021: Waaree Energy stated that it completed a 300+MW solar module's launch for the Aquamarine Solar PV project. The company offers Mono PERC Solar PV modules for installation in WSP.

Quick Buy - Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100263

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis (USD Billion) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Monocrystalline Silicon

      • Thin Film

      • Polycrystalline Silicon

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation

      • Ground Mounted

      • Rooftop

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grid Type

      • On-grid

      • Off-grid

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Non-Residential

      • Utilities

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis (USD Billion) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Monocrystalline Silicon

      • Thin Film

      • Polycrystalline Silicon

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation

      • Ground Mounted

      • Rooftop

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grid Type

      • On-grid

      • Off-grid

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Non-Residential

      • Utilities

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Residential

        • Non-Residential

        • Utilities

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

        • Residential

        • Non-Residential

        • Utilities

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solar-pv-market-100263

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-site and Portable), By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Water Electrolysis, Partial Oil Oxidation, and Coal Gasification), By Application (Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refinery, Methanol Production, Transportation, Power Generation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High), By Application (Pumps, Conveyors, HVAC, Electric Fan, Extruders, Others), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Mining, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, and Lithium Titanate Oxide), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy Storage System, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Energy Supply Service, Operation & Maintenance, and Optimization & Efficiency Service), By End-User (Industrial and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-solar-photovoltaic-pv-market-10297


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains on Prospects for Biden-Putin Ukraine Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Int

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. "We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive responded.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Biden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have accepted in principle a French proposal for a diplomatic summit, France said, potentially offering fresh hope for a peaceful solution to pull Russia and Ukraine back from the brink of war.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalEthereum Founder Buterin Sa

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Citi