Solar Photovoltaic Services Market| Increasing New Installations & Aging Asset Base of Solar PV Modules to Boost Growth |17000 + Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar photovoltaic services market is poised to grow by $ 13.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings, Anesco Ltd., Avi Solar Energy Pvt Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., ENcome Energy Performance GmbH, First Solar Inc., RWE AG, SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing new installations and an aging asset base of solar PV modules has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with the recycling of scrap from solar PV systems might hamper the market growth.
Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Service
Geography
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70918
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Onshore Wind Power Systems Market Report -The onshore wind power systems market has the potential to grow by USD 36.76 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39%. Download a free sample report now!
Battery Market Report -The battery market has the potential to grow by USD 82.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.77%. Download a free sample report now!
Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar photovoltaic services market report covers the following areas:
Solar Photovoltaic Services Market size
Solar Photovoltaic Services Market trends
Solar Photovoltaic Services Market industry analysis
This study identifies the declining cost of solar power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the solar photovoltaic services market growth during the next few years.
Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Solar Photovoltaic Services Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Solar Photovoltaic Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist solar photovoltaic services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the solar photovoltaic services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the solar photovoltaic services market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar photovoltaic services market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Installation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
O and M services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings
Anesco Ltd.
Avi Solar Energy Pvt Ltd.
Canadian Solar Inc.
ENcome Energy Performance GmbH
First Solar Inc.
RWE AG
SunPower Corp.
Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-photovoltaic-services-market-increasing-new-installations--aging-asset-base-of-solar-pv-modules-to-boost-growth-17000--technavio-reports-301380132.html
SOURCE Technavio