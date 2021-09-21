U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.32
    +9.59 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,091.75
    +121.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.89
    +51.99 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.75
    +3.55 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.16
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2960
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,769.09
    -1,155.08 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,071.68
    +7.83 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.54
    +72.63 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Solar Photovoltaic Services Market| Increasing New Installations & Aging Asset Base of Solar PV Modules to Boost Growth |17000 + Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar photovoltaic services market is poised to grow by $ 13.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Latest market research report titled Solar Photovoltaic Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Solar Photovoltaic Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings, Anesco Ltd., Avi Solar Energy Pvt Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., ENcome Energy Performance GmbH, First Solar Inc., RWE AG, SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing new installations and an aging asset base of solar PV modules has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with the recycling of scrap from solar PV systems might hamper the market growth.

Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Service

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70918

Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Onshore Wind Power Systems Market Report -The onshore wind power systems market has the potential to grow by USD 36.76 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39%. Download a free sample report now!

Battery Market Report -The battery market has the potential to grow by USD 82.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.77%. Download a free sample report now!

Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar photovoltaic services market report covers the following areas:

  • Solar Photovoltaic Services Market size

  • Solar Photovoltaic Services Market trends

  • Solar Photovoltaic Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies the declining cost of solar power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the solar photovoltaic services market growth during the next few years.

Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Solar Photovoltaic Services Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Solar Photovoltaic Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist solar photovoltaic services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the solar photovoltaic services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the solar photovoltaic services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar photovoltaic services market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Installation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • O and M services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings

  • Anesco Ltd.

  • Avi Solar Energy Pvt Ltd.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • ENcome Energy Performance GmbH

  • First Solar Inc.

  • RWE AG

  • SunPower Corp.

  • Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-photovoltaic-services-market-increasing-new-installations--aging-asset-base-of-solar-pv-modules-to-boost-growth-17000--technavio-reports-301380132.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September

    A large portion of that market actually revolves around algorithms and software platforms that help companies make data-driven decisions, automate repetitive tasks, streamline their operations, and cut costs. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's top producer of discrete GPUs. Nvidia's discrete GPUs are usually associated with high-end PC gaming, but it also sells high-end GPUs for data centers that process AI and machine learning tasks more efficiently than stand-alone CPUs.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]

  • Are United States Steel Corporation's (NYSE:X) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Steel's (NYSE:X) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Monday’s selloff will be a ‘blip’ by year-end

    Baird PWM Market Strategist Michael Antonelli&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hectic actions taking place in the market right now, how Chinese stocks are affecting the market, and what to expect from Congress debt ceiling as they debate the debt ceiling.

  • Down 50% From Its High, Is Zoom Stock a Smart Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a great example of the Gartner Hype Cycle in action. Last year, the pandemic sent Zoom stock soaring 765% as it reached an all-time high of about $589 per share in Oct. 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have become familiar with Zoom Meetings, the cornerstone of Zoom's communications platform.

  • Uber Stock Rises as Ride-Hailing Giant Hints at Third-Quarter Profitability

    Uber, the app-based ride-share and delivery company, says it could turn a profit in the third quarter.