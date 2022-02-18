U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.50
    +22.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,388.00
    +157.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,242.75
    +78.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.20
    +16.70 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.37
    -0.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.70
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.11
    +3.82 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1830
    +0.2540 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,696.94
    -2,981.53 (-6.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.33
    -62.84 (-6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market to Grow by 73.71 GW | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar photovoltaic wafer market is expected to grow by 73.71 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more valuable insights related to the market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The solar photovoltaic wafer market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Based on segmentation by end-user, the utility segment will be the leading segment during the forecast period.

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Advances in power electronics used in solar PV systems is one of the major trends in the market.

  • At what year-over-year growth rate is the market projected to grow in 2022?
    In 2022, the market is expected to grow at a year-over-year growth rate of 13.04%.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd., GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd., Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd., and Targray Technology International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. - The company offers manufacture and sale of solar products such as solar wafers, solar ingots, and solar cells.

  • GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd - The company offers such as GCL S4 multi wafer, GCL TS multi wafer, and GCL G4 ingotting mono wafer.

  • JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers silicon wafers, cells, and modules to complete photovoltaic power systems.

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

For more information about the contribution of each segment, View Our Free Sample Report

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the renewable electricity market, which is the parent market of the solar photovoltaic wafer market, includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Marketing and sales

  • Aftermarket and service

  • Support activities

  • Industry innovation

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist solar photovoltaic wafer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the solar photovoltaic wafer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the solar photovoltaic wafer market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar photovoltaic wafer market vendors

For multiple report purchases Subscribe to our Lite Plan at just USD 3,000 and download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month

Related Reports:

Renewable Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Power Market by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80%

Market growth 2022-2026

73.71 GW

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.04

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and Vietnam

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd., GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd., Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd., and Targray Technology International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd

  • GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd.

  • JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Lanco Infratech Ltd.

  • Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd.

  • Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.

  • SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd.

  • Targray Technology International Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-photovoltaic-wafer-market-to-grow-by-73-71-gw--technavio-301483855.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Roblox Stock Is Down 60% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shed more than a quarter of their value after the video-game developer's fourth-quarter report fell short of investors' lofty expectations. Is Roblox's battered share price a sign of more pain ahead for shareholders? Hickey has a sell rating on Roblox.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Why Shopify Stock Lost 12% of Its Value Today

    One day after it posted a big earnings miss, Shopify's (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock continued to fall in price on Wednesday. The e-commerce-solutions provider saw its shares crater by nearly 12%, as numerous analysts cut their price targets. Ultimately, it could have been declared "National Reduce Targets on Shopify Shares Day."

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Makes the Case for Her Stocks

    Star investor Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management has been adamant in recent weeks that the decline of tech stocks represents a buying opportunity rather than a sign of distress. On Wednesday, Ark purchased 454,667 shares of Roblox, recently valued at about $24.7 million. Ark bought on a day when Roblox stock fell 27%, after it reported worse-than-expected earnings.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Intel Can Be the ‘Next Great Growth Story,’ CEO Pat Gelsinger Says

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Thursday that the chip maker can be the stock market’s “next great growth story.” The comments came at an analyst meeting in San Francisco where Intel said it expects to increase its annual revenue growth to reach the 10% to 12% range by 2025. Gelsinger said that Intel (ticker: INTC) expects low single-digit overall revenue growth this year, accelerating into the mid-to-high single-digits in the 2023/2024 period, reaching the low double digit range in 2025 and 2026.

  • U.S., European Futures Up on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European equity futures climbed Friday and havens such as gold and bonds dipped as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble

  • Charlie Munger: Costco will 'be an absolute titan on the internet'

    Billionaire investor Charlie Munger reiterated his confidence in Costco even after the stock's record run-up.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Ukraine Tensions Rise; Tesla Stock Falls Amid Elon Musk Move; Nvidia Plunges

    The Dow Jones retreated as tensions over Ukraine spiked. Tesla stock fell amid comments by CEO Elon Musk. Nvidia stock plunged.

  • Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

    Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer S

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. Why Its Stock Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.