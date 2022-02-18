Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market to Grow by 73.71 GW | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar photovoltaic wafer market is expected to grow by 73.71 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period.
For more valuable insights related to the market, View Our Free Sample Report Now
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Scope
The solar photovoltaic wafer market report covers the following areas:
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on segmentation by end-user, the utility segment will be the leading segment during the forecast period.
What are the major trends in the market?
Advances in power electronics used in solar PV systems is one of the major trends in the market.
At what year-over-year growth rate is the market projected to grow in 2022?
In 2022, the market is expected to grow at a year-over-year growth rate of 13.04%.
How big is the APAC market?
44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd., GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd., Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd., and Targray Technology International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. - The company offers manufacture and sale of solar products such as solar wafers, solar ingots, and solar cells.
GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd - The company offers such as GCL S4 multi wafer, GCL TS multi wafer, and GCL G4 ingotting mono wafer.
JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers silicon wafers, cells, and modules to complete photovoltaic power systems.
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
For more information about the contribution of each segment, View Our Free Sample Report
Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the renewable electricity market, which is the parent market of the solar photovoltaic wafer market, includes the following core components:
Inputs
Operations
Marketing and sales
Aftermarket and service
Support activities
Industry innovation
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist solar photovoltaic wafer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the solar photovoltaic wafer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the solar photovoltaic wafer market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar photovoltaic wafer market vendors
For multiple report purchases Subscribe to our Lite Plan at just USD 3,000 and download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month
Related Reports:
Renewable Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Solar Power Market by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80%
Market growth 2022-2026
73.71 GW
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.04
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and Vietnam
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd., GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd., Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd., and Targray Technology International Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd.
GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd
GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd.
JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
Lanco Infratech Ltd.
Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd.
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd.
Targray Technology International Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-photovoltaic-wafer-market-to-grow-by-73-71-gw--technavio-301483855.html
SOURCE Technavio