Solar Power LED Street Light Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 11.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is expected to have a certain share of the market, and its global solar LED street lighting market is expected to grow in the next few years.

Farmington, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Is Projected To Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030. Solar LED street lights are systems that get their power from the sun and make electricity and light. The way solar LEDs work is that sunlight is turned into electricity, which lights the lamp directly and heats water for use in the home at night. In a solar street lighting system, photovoltaic panels are put on the top of the lamp post to store energy from the sun. When fossil fuels are used, the chance of climate change goes up. This means that we need to switch to green energy. Solar street lights cut down on how much we rely on traditional energy sources, help cut down on carbon emissions, and help us reach our green energy goals. Solar street lights are a good way to light up places that don't have enough electricity. Solar street lights are used on many streets, roads, courtyards, parks, airports, and other places.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Solar Street Lighting, LED Street Lighting), By Application (Municipal Infrastructure, Residential, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In April 2018, SEPCO partnered with a local property management company in Woodbury Gardens, Georgia, USA, to provide sidewalk and street lighting in areas where conventional electricity is difficult to introduce. Electric lights are also installed in residential areas and most roads, but many dark areas need to be addressed.

  • In March 2018, Signify (Philips Lighting) launched Philips Sunday, a solar-powered street light that integrates a solar panel, battery, and light in one housing, and Philips LifeLight, a solar-powered light with replaceable batteries. With the launch of these products in India, the company is accelerating its strategy for solar lighting.

  • In February 2018, the Aurora Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Space (USA) Sol and Sand Creek Park entered into an agreement to install a solar lighting system. Sol installed an EverGen solar lighting system at Sand Creek Park in Aurora, Colorado. Sol has deployed more than 300 solar-powered lighting systems in Colorado.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

For the market to grow, there must be strict rules and policies about saving energy, and the government must invest in building roads and motorways around cities to reduce traffic congestion. The growth is also due to the fact that the prices of solar energy products like solar panels have gone down. This has slowed the growth of the solar LED street lighting market, which is mostly due to its many benefits, such as low maintenance costs and low costs to install and run. Many countries around the world have started to use renewable energy to light their homes because it is cheaper than other types of energy. Also, increased spending on infrastructure

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to have a certain share of the market, and its global solar LED street lighting market is expected to grow in the next few years because it keeps investing in the development of renewable energy sources. Over the next few years, the market for solar LED street lighting in Latin America is expected to grow. The solar market in Europe is driven by things like the growing need for electricity, the growing concern for the environment, and the growing awareness of consumers. Also, the area has built a large network of clean, green energy sources that can be used to make electricity. One thing the region has going for it is strong government support through policies that are well thought out. Over the next few years, the solar street lighting market is expected to grow a lot in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions. Countries in this area are getting more people, so they need more energy infrastructure like power grids.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/115971/ 

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030.

By Type

Solar Street Lighting, LED Street Lighting, Others

By Application

Municipal Infrastructure, Residential, Others

By Companies 

Philips, SEPCO, King-sun, Leadsun, Solar Street Lights USA, Cree, Yingli Solar, Hubbell, LEOTEK, Jiawei, Eaton Cooper, Excellence Optoelectronics, SOKOYO, Osram, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Revolution Lighting, LSI Industries Inc

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Philips, SEPCO, King-sun, Leadsun, Solar Street Lights USA, Cree, Yingli Solar, Hubbell, LEOTEK, Jiawei, Eaton Cooper, Excellence Optoelectronics, SOKOYO, Osram, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Revolution Lighting, LSI Industries Inc, and others.

By Type

  • Solar Street Lighting

  • LED Street Lighting

  • Others

By Application

  • Municipal Infrastructure

  • Residential

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • ISO Container Market - The Global ISO Container Market Size Was Valued At 686.6 Thousand Units In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From 743.0 Thousand Units In 2022 To 1,362.4 Thousand Units By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 9.0% During The Forecast Period.

  • Construction Equipment Rental Market - The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Size Was Valued At USD 111.6 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 116.0 Billion In 2022 To USD 164.6 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.1% During The Forecast Period.

  • Welding Consumables Market - The Global Welding Consumables Market Size Was Valued At USD 12.2 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 12.6 Billion In 2022 To USD 16.7 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.1% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


