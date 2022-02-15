U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Solar Power Market in Brazil will record Year-over-Year Growth of 58.96% in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Power Market in Brazil share is estimated to increase by USD 89.57 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 47.24%. Factors such as sunny climatic conditions are significantly driving the solar power market share in Brazil.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Power Market in Brazil by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Solar Power Market in Brazil by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Solar Power Market in Brazil report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 58.96%

  • Key market segments: End-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).

Solar Power Market Scope in Brazil

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 47.24%

Market growth 2022-2026

89.57 TWh units

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

58.96

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abengoa SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., ENGIE SA, First Solar Inc., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Scatec ASA, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Solar Power Market in Brazil Trend

  • Increasing renewable electricity usage

The cognitive technology-based audit software uses algorithms to do data analysis on massive amounts of financial data in order to extract data insights and provide reports depending on the financial structure of the business. In the audit reporting process, AI also enables the deployment of strategies based on generated data insights to improve risk management. Organizations can also employ AI-based analysis to provide high-quality audits to examine the risks they face, financial reporting controls, and operating environments. The use of artificial intelligence in auditing is becoming more common in all areas, which will fuel market expansion over the projection period.

Solar Power Market in Brazil Challenge

  • Slow growth in photovoltaic system

International analysts say the country should concentrate more on building government incentives and supporting solar power installations, particularly micro-generation. In recent years, wind farms have been developed in great numbers around Brazil, with many homeowners installing solar panels on their homes. In the country, photovoltaic solar energy has been used in over 30 thousand locations. However, constraints such as high construction and maintenance costs, as well as a lack of government incentives, are projected to hamper the growth of the solar power market in Brazil over the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the solar power market share in Brazil.

Key market vendors insights

The solar power market share in Brazil is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Abengoa SA

  • BrightSource Energy Inc.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • ENGIE SA

  • First Solar Inc.

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Scatec ASA

  • Tata Power Co. Ltd.

  • Waaree Energies Ltd.

  • Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by End-User

  • Key Segment Analysis by Application

Related Reports: -

Solar Energy Market in Argentina - The solar energy market share in Argentina is expected to increase by 53.73 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 70.64%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - The solar photovoltaic wafer market share is expected to increase by 73.71 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abengoa SA

  • BrightSource Energy Inc.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • ENGIE SA

  • First Solar Inc.

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Scatec ASA

  • Tata Power Co. Ltd.

  • Waaree Energies Ltd.

  • Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-power-market-in-brazil-will-record-year-over-year-growth-of-58-96-in-2022--17-000-technavio-reports-301480702.html

SOURCE Technavio

