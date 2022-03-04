Solar Power Market In India to Grow by USD 240.42 billion | Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar power market in India will be driven by increasing investments in renewable energy. The market is likely to grow by USD 240.42 bn from 2021 to 2026.
Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Scope
The solar power market in India report covers the following areas:
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on segmentation by end-user, the utility segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
What are the major trends in the market?
The declining costs of solar energy sources is one of the major trends in the market.
At what rate is the projected CAGR of the market?
The market is projected to have a decelerating CAGR of 35.24% during the forecast period.
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 37.31%.
Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of other energy sources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
ABB Ltd. - The company offers solar power services that provide electrical power, which includes energy production, power transmission, transportation, process automation, and pollution control, under the brand name of ABB Ltd.
ACME Solar - The company offers solar power services that provide innovative green energy, energy management solutions which include solar water heating, water heating systems, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, solar transportation, under the brand name of ACME Solar.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers solar power services that include solar electricity, solar water heating, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, solar transportation, and many more, under the brand name of Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Application
Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist solar power market growth in India during the next five years
Estimation of the solar power market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the solar power market in India
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar power market vendors in India
Related Reports:
Renewable Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Solar Power Market by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Solar Power Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 240.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
37.31
Regional analysis
India
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Key consumer countries
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
ACME Solar
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Azure Power
Canadian Solar Inc.
GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
juwi AG
Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
