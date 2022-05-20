Solar Power Market in India to record a 37.31% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Driven by Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar power market size in India is set to grow by USD 240.42 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The solar power market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The solar power market in India report also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Power Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Scope

. Our solar power market in India report covers the following areas:

Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the solar power market in India is the increasing investments in renewable energy. The global energy mix has changed significantly over the past two decades. Improvement in energy efficiency played a vital role in balancing the energy supply and demand. The total cost of producing electricity using renewables is relatively higher than that of conventional sources. However, renewable technology is evolving and giving competition to fossil fuel-based power plants. With the increased support of the government and improved economics, the sector has become attractive from an investors' perspective. Low carbon emissions from renewable sources and growing concerns regarding environmental protection drove the adoption of renewable sources of energy, which led to an increase in investments in renewable energy across the world. The increased focus on renewable energy sources is raising the investments in the country's solar energy sector, which will drive the growth of the solar power market in India during the forecast period.

However, the presence of other energy sources will be a major challenge for the solar power market in India during the forecast period. Globally, people prefer using traditional fossil fuels rather than renewable energy due to their abundant availability for generating electricity. In addition, the cost of establishing renewable energy farms for power production is expensive, and the power output from renewable sources is not at par with the output from fossil fuels. Among renewables, solar power faces competition from hydropower, wind power, and biomass. Biomass power has also been growing rapidly over the past few years in India. This growth in biomass power consumption impedes the solar power market in India to a certain extent. In 2017, the solar power generation capacity accounted for around one-fifth of the total cumulative renewable energy generation capacity, whereas hydropower accounted for more than half of the cumulative capacity and wind power accounted for around one-fourth of the capacity. Therefore, the presence of other energy sources such as fossil fuels and other renewable sources is significantly impeding the growth of the solar power market in India.

Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

End-user

Application

The solar power market in India by the utility segment will be significant for revenue generation. A utility-scale solar power plant has been producing clean and dependable energy over the last few decades. It gives the benefit of fixed electricity prices when the prices of electricity generated from fossil fuels are high during peak demand periods. It can also be stored in energy storage systems for using it when there is no sunlight. These factors will drive the adoption of utility-scale solar power in the country.

Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the solar power market in India's growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar power market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar power market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the solar power market in India vendors

Solar Power Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 240.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.31 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

