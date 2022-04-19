U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Solar Power Market Size to Hit USD 293.18 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Global Solar Power Market Growth is boosted by Promotion of Alternative Energy Sources by Governments and Growing Investments in Solar Energy Globally; Amazon Announces Five Utility-scale Solar Projects to Power Operations across China, Australia, and the US.

Solar Power Market Size

Solar Power Market
Solar Power Market

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar power market size was USD 170.55 billion in 2020. According to report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global solar power market is projected to reach USD 293.18 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing Rooftop solar panels demand for commercial applications and residential use to fuel the global solar power market growth. Corporate focusing on more use of clean energy boosting Commercial Solar power energy demand. Blockchain Industry using renewable energy for mining increasing demand of Solar energy globally.

The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is being experienced by multiple industries and with major economies undergoing unprecedented contraction businesses are going to take a long time to return to pre-pandemic growth levels. The solar power market growth is experiencing considerable setbacks as well due to supply chain disruptions and delayed projects, driven by social distancing measures and staggered lockdowns. As a result, the market displayed a low growth rate in 2020 and reached a value of USD 184.03 billion in 2021.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/solar-power-market-100764


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 293.18 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 170.55 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

240

Segments covered

By Technology, By Application

Growth Drivers

Increasing Research into Solar Power Storage to Boost the Market

Incorporation of AI in Solar Energy Management to Brighten Market Outlook


Solar Power Industry Growth Factors:

Increasing Research into Solar Power Storage to Boost the Market

Solar energy is at the forefront of renewable energy sources, owing to its abundant availability and high reliability. With their hearts full of hope, scientists are intensely engaged in researching the potential of solar power in providing sustainable energy for the world and curbing the worsening effects of climate change and global warming. For example, in March 2021, researchers at Duke University, USA discovered how the molecular structure of halide perovskites can help deliver the more favourable properties for wider solar energy applications.

Another study conducted by scientists at the Linköping University in March 2021 found that the efficiency of solar cells can be improved from the current 33% to 40% by tapping a phenomenon known as singlet fission. The team also solved the problem of energy being lost during this process, a finding that can significantly augment the potential of solar cell technology. These researches are playing an instrumental role in deepening the presence of solar in energy generation and storage.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-power-market-100764


Incorporation of AI in Solar Energy Management to Brighten Market Outlook

Artificial intelligence (AI) has proliferated across a wide range of industries and is transforming the solar industry as well. Governments and private companies are increasingly utilizing the power of AI to optimize the operations of solar power plants and augment solar projects. For example, the US Department of Energy (DOE) has deployed IBM’s AI software for its SunShot Initiative. The software combines cloud information, sensor networks, and local weather stations derived from sky cameras and satellite imageries. In Australia, New Energy Solar announced in March 2019 that it will be using cutting-edge predictive technologies at its Manildra Solar Plant, in partnership with the Canberra-based solar forecasting vendor, Solcast. The introduction of AI in solar management is, therefore, creating massive opportunities for stakeholders in the solar industry.

Solar Market Analysis by Region:

Skyrocketing Demand for Electricity to Power the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, with market size of USD 80.06 billion in 2020, is expected to dominate the solar power market share during the forecast period on the back of escalating demand for electricity in the region. The principal reason for this is the rapid economic development, mainly in India and China, which is creating a huge demand for energy in these countries. Moreover, ambitious clean energy targets by countries in this region are also set to produce enormously profitable opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

In Europe, the main market drivers include the speedily rising number of solar farms in the continent, bolstered by favorable clean energy policies of the European Union (EU). In the Middle East & Africa, the initiation of large-scale solar power projects will propel the regional market.

Market Segmentation

  • Based on technology, this market has been divided into solar photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP). Solar photovoltaic (PV) segment to dominate the global market as demand for Solar photovoltaic installation increasing at tremendously.

  • On the basis of application, the market has been trifurcated into residential, non-residential, and utility. Among these, the utility segment led the market with a share of 34.8% in 2020.

  • By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report offers a critical examination of each individual market segment, along with a piecemeal analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market growth. Further, the report also incorporates accurate projections of upcoming trends and opportunities in the market and delivers detailed research into the regional developments and competitive environment of the market.


Quick Buy - Solar Power Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100764


Competitive Landscape:

Expansion in Fledgling Markets to be the Top Growth Strategy for Key Players

Key players in the solar power space are embracing opportunities to expand their businesses in burgeoning markets, especially in tropical countries, where sunlight is received for long periods of time. This growth strategy is enabling companies to broaden their sales horizons, diversify distribution networks, and ultimately strengthen their global market presence.

Industry Development:

  • October 2020: Total Solar announced that it has successfully installed a 3 MW rooftop solar system for Danone-AQUA, the Indonesian drinking water company. The solar unit is the largest of its kind in the Central Java province and is forecasted to save 3,340 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

List of Key Players Covered in the Solar Power Market Report:

  • Vivaan Solar (India)

  • Nextera Energy Sources LLC (U.S.)

  • Urja Global Limited (India)

  • SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

  • Yingli Solar (China)

  • First Solar (U.S.)

  • BrightSource Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

  • Azure Power (India)

  • Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Acciona Energia S.A.(Spain)

  • eSolar Inc. (U.S.)

  • Trina Solar (China)

  • Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India)

  • Abengoa (Spain)

  • Waaree Group (India)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solar-power-market-100764


Global Solar Power Market Segmentation:

By Technology

  • Solar Photovoltaic

  • Mono-Si

  • Thin Film

  • Multi-Si

  • Others

  • Concentrated Solar Power

  • Parabolic Trough

  • Power Tower

  • Linear Fresnel

By Application

  • Residential

  • Non-Residential

  • Regional Insights


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solar-power-market-100764


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment


