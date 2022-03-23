U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.35
    -0.58 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.20
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    -0.0064 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1260
    +0.3100 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,395.50
    -407.38 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.78
    +9.17 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.06 (+3.00%)
     

Solar Power Market Size to Worth Around US$ 368.63 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global solar power market size is expected to be worth around US$ 368.63 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Tokyo, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar power market was estimated at US$ 197.23 billion in 2021. A major growth factor behind the surge of green hydrogen has been the declining costs of renewable energy which is a critical input in the production process. In the year 2022, as the penetration of renewable energy over the grid rises, green hydrogen development is also expected to grow, owing to its potential to act as long-duration and seasonal storage of the availability of fuel on demand in order to generate power. In addition, another major factor driving the solar power market is the volatile prices of the fossil fuel, requirement for dependence disassociation on fossil fuel imports from political volatility area, environmental concerns over the greenhouse gas emissions associated with fossil fuel use, government incentives, other support programs making solar power more cost competitive, and shift in consumer preference.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1574

Regional Snapshot

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the dominating solar power market that garnered a market share of more than 30% in 2020. Asia Pacific is the home to more than half of the global population which provides a huge consumer base. Furthermore, China, Japan and India are the top countries among the highly utilizing solar power countries. The rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, busy and hectic lifestyle, rising penetration of the internet, and the increasing adoption of the smartphones are some of the significant macroeconomic factors that drives the growth of the solar power market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the presence of huge youth population and the rising demand for renewable energy and sustainable development again fostering the market growth. The countries like China and India are showing promising growth opportunities for the market players owing to the strong economic growth in the region.

North America is estimated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period. U.S. is the prominent country with major share of solar power consumption in the region. In addition, increasing buying power, improved access to the digital technologies, higher penetration of internet, and increased adoption of the smart devices are some of the major factors that have propelled the growth of the North America solar power market.

Report Scope

Details

Market Size by 2028

USD 320.52 Billion

Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030

CAGR of 7.2%

Base Year

2021

Largest Revenue Holder

Asia Pacific

Fastest Market

North America

Companies Covered

Abengoa Se, Canadian solar, Inc., Wuxi suntech power co., ltd., Esolar, Inc., United renewable energy co. Ltd., Acciona S.A., Sunpower corporation, Kaneka corporation, Tata power solar systems ltd., Brightsource energy, Inc

Report Highlights

  • Based on the technology, the Photovoltaic systems segment dominated the global solar power market, garnering a market share of around 70% in 2020. In addition, PV systems can vary at a large scale in size from portable systems or small rooftop to massive plants of utility-scale generation which is attributing to high market demand of PV system.

  • Based on application, industrial segment has generated a revenue share of more than 35% and dominated the global solar power market in 2020. The rapid growth industrial sector and cost friendly renewable energy has offered a huge growth opportunity to the solar power application in the industrial segment. However, the residential segment is the fastest growing segment owing to the rise in customer awareness regarding the monitory and environmental benefits associated with solar power which is likely to foster its market growth in the residential segment.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1574

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Decline in prices

The competition has increased substantially among producers with the development in photovoltaic- grounded power distribution systems. Furthermore, the solar components prices differs substantially in regions of Asia-Pacific and Europe, as it is a demand oriented market. Furthermore, diminished profitability of market accession and module manufacturers stress lead to drop in the solar panels prices. In addition, shifting silver prices, which is a key solar module raw material, propels the demand for solar panel installations and aids the solar energy market growth.

Restraints: Climatic condition and geographical latitudes

The adoption of technology named PV system is marginally affected by factors like overall production, reliability, and competitiveness. In addition, total climatic conditions and geographical latitudes restrain the solar power market growth, specifically in rainfall and snowfall-prone regions.

Opportunities: Development of photovoltaic (PV) storage systems

The development of photovoltaic (PV) storehouse systems is essential to increase the capability of PV systems to replace the existing conventional sources. With the growth in PV installations demand, the espousal of storehouse grid is projected to rise, which fosters the lithium ion-powered battery demand for solar energy storehouse and increase the growth of the solar energy market.

The unformed silicon cells member is anticipated to foresee utmost growth owing to rise in installations and application in solar panels. In addition, the demand regarding copper indium gallium serenade is anticipated to increase during the cast period, owing to rise in cost-effective solar panels. Likewise, low- cost manufacturing and increase in solar modules effectiveness are projected to propel the market demand for cadmium telluride during the forthcoming time period in the market.

Challenge: Uncertainty regarding the availability of sunlight

The cost of solar PV is generally a cost effective way to supply large amounts of electricity demanded. While the solar PV electricity cost has been substantially dwindling, further dwindling is still essential for this technology to be affordable to everyone. This would impose difficulty in determining how much energy should be stored for the future use. Sunlight is easily unapproachable during the late hours of night while there's stagnant demand for electricity. A medium for effective energy storehouse and effective recovery is demanded for this reason.

Related Reports

Market Segmentation

By Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

By Technology

  • Photovoltaic Systems

    • Moni-Si

    • Thin Film

    • Multi-Si

    • Others

  • Concentrated Solar Power Systems

    • Parabolic trough

    • Solar power tower

    • Fresnel reflectors

    • Dish Stirling

By End Use

  • Electricity Generation

  • Lighting

  • Heating

  • Charging

By Solar Module

  • Monocrystalline

  • Polycrystalline

  • Cadmium Telluride

  • Amorphous Silicon Cells

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1574

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Why Moderna stock isn't surging on news of coronavirus vaccine for young children

    Here's why Moderna's stock isn't reacting more favorably to a potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

  • Homebuilder KB Home misses earnings estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick breaks down KB Home's shares dip following its Q1 earnings miss.

  • Stock market will have ‘another leg down’ this year, strategist warns

    Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, and Melissa Brown, Managing Director of Applied Research at Qontigo, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss handling risk in certain sectors, investor sentiments, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and the market outlook against economic pressures.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Tesla Price Update: Amazon Correlation Supports Collapse into Mid-April

    The correlation between Amazon in the year 2000 and Tesla today is remarkable. If Tesla prices peak in late-March, I see the potential for a 40%+ decline by Mid-April. See charts below.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]