Solar-powered UAV market | Evolving Opportunities with AeroVironment Inc. and Airbus SE | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar-powered UAV market is expected to grow by $ 485.46 mn during 2020-2024, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

Latest market research report titled Solar-powered UAV Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis- Get a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Solar-powered UAV Market Analysis Report by End-user (Defense and Commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/solar-powered-uav-market-industry-analysis

The solar-powered UAV market is driven by the focus on the greater use of renewable energy sources. In addition, the increasing use of drones in commercial and civil applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the Solar-powered UAV Market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Solar-powered UAV Companies:

  • AeroVironment Inc.

  • Airbus SE

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Barnard Microsystems Ltd.

  • Bye Aerospace Inc.

  • Ocean Aero

  • Sunbirds SAS

  • Sunlight Aerospace

  • Thales Group

  • The Boeing Co.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Solar-powered UAV Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • Defense - size, and forecast 2019-2024

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Solar-powered UAV Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Galley Equipment Market Report -The galley equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.36 billion and record a CAGR of 5.24% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Market Report -The commercial aerospace 3D printing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.46 billion, at a CAGR of 20.34%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-powered-uav-market--evolving-opportunities-with-aerovironment-inc-and-airbus-se--17000-technavio-reports-301364607.html

SOURCE Technavio

