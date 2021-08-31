Solar-powered UAV market | Evolving Opportunities with AeroVironment Inc. and Airbus SE | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar-powered UAV market is expected to grow by $ 485.46 mn during 2020-2024, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

Latest market research report titled Solar-powered UAV Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Solar-powered UAV Market Analysis Report by End-user (Defense and Commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/solar-powered-uav-market-industry-analysis

The solar-powered UAV market is driven by the focus on the greater use of renewable energy sources. In addition, the increasing use of drones in commercial and civil applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the Solar-powered UAV Market.

Major Solar-powered UAV Companies:

AeroVironment Inc.

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

Barnard Microsystems Ltd.

Bye Aerospace Inc.

Ocean Aero

Sunbirds SAS

Sunlight Aerospace

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Solar-powered UAV Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Defense - size, and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Solar-powered UAV Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

