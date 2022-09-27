Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market to grow by USD 79.47 Bn in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry during 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market value is anticipated to grow by USD 79.47 billion, at a CAGR of almost 18.8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing investments in renewable energy, and supportive government policies will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the rising competition from other sources of energy will restrict the market growth.

advances in inverter technology are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the intermittency in solar power generation is a huge challenge in front of the industry. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market rivalry to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and spending on advertising, to increase the exposure of their services. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion tactics like M&As.

The research examines the market's competitive environment and provides details on a number of vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Array Technologies Inc.

Bentek Corp.

Eaton Corp. Plc

First Solar Inc.

Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Mecanizados Solares SL

Microtek International Pvt. Ltd.

Prysmian Spa

Renesola Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

By Geography

Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $79.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Array Technologies Inc., Bentek Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, First Solar Inc., Golden Concord Holdings Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd., Mecanizados Solares SL, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Renesola Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Solaris Technology Industry Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp, Unirac Inc., and Moser Baer Solar Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Structural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Inverter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.5 Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.

10.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.7 Prysmian Spa

10.8 Renesola Ltd

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

10.10 SMA Solar Technology AG

10.11 Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

10.12 Unirac Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

