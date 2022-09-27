U.S. markets closed

Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market to grow by USD 79.47 Bn in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry during 2026 - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market value is anticipated to grow by USD 79.47 billion, at a CAGR of almost 18.8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing investments in renewable energy, and supportive government policies will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the rising competition from other sources of energy will restrict the market growth.

advances in inverter technology are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the intermittency in solar power generation is a huge challenge in front of the industry. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market rivalry to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and spending on advertising, to increase the exposure of their services. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion tactics like M&As.

The research examines the market's competitive environment and provides details on a number of vendors, including:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Array Technologies Inc.

  • Bentek Corp.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • First Solar Inc.

  • Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd.

  • Mecanizados Solares SL

  • Microtek International Pvt. Ltd.

  • Prysmian Spa

  • Renesola Ltd

  • Schneider Electric SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product

  • By Geography

Related Reports

Overhead Cables Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The overhead cables market share is expected to increase by USD 17.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Electric Motor Sales Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric motor sales market share is expected to increase by USD 52.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%.

Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

$79.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.32

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Array Technologies Inc., Bentek Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, First Solar Inc., Golden Concord Holdings Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd., Mecanizados Solares SL, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Renesola Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Solaris Technology Industry Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp, Unirac Inc., and Moser Baer Solar Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Structural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Inverter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.5 Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Prysmian Spa

  • 10.8 Renesola Ltd

  • 10.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.10 SMA Solar Technology AG

  • 10.11 Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Unirac Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-pv-balance-of-systems-bos-market-to-grow-by-usd-79-47-bn-in-electrical-components--equipment-industry-during-2026---technavio-301632824.html

SOURCE Technavio

