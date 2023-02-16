Solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market size to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% by 2026:APAC to account for 59% of growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 79.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 59% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report.
Global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market - Five forces
The global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!
Global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (structural, electrical, and inverter).
The structural segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Structural BOS components are important parts of solar PV systems. Therefore, the development of structural BOS is related to the rising deployment of solar PV systems. The rise in global solar PV capacity will increase the demand for solar PV systems, which, in turn, will drive the deployment of structural BOS components during the forecast period. Therefore, the structural segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market.
APAC will account for 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key contributors to the solar PV balance systems market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA. Governments of various countries have implemented financial incentives programs such as FiTs in China, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam to promote solar power generation, which, in turn, will drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
Increasing investments in renewable energy are driving the market growth.
The global energy mix has changed significantly over the past two decades.
Improvement in energy efficiency has played a key role in balancing energy supply and demand.
Moreover, the competitive cost of producing electricity and low carbon emissions from renewable sources has led to a rise in investments in renewable energy globally.
These factors will drive the growth of the global solar PV BOS market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Reduced solar energy costs are a key trend in the market.
The cost of solar PV systems has reduced by 70% globally since 2010.
Innovative financing, reduction in technology prices, and growing networks of financial partners and solar installers are leading to an increase in cost effectiveness.
The adoption of solar PV has increased with the reduction in the cost of solar power,, which has increased the number of installations over the years.
These factors will positively impact the growth of the global solar PV BOS market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
Rising competition from other sources of energy is challenging the market growth.
According to the IEA, wind power generation capacity is expected to reach 839 GW by 2023, with the addition of more offshore wind power plants.
Onshore and offshore wind capacities are expected to grow by 25% and 10%, respectively, by the end of 2023.
Hydropower-based power generation capacity is expected to grow by 18.5 GW by 2023.
Bioenergy is also expected to grow substantially, with global capacity additions of 5-8 GW per year during the forecast period.
Thus, new projects and capacity additions will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The alternating current power system market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 60.78 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (three-phase and single-phase), end-user (non-residential and residential), product (generator, switchgear, UPS, PDU, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The direct current power system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 12.01 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (0-24v DC power system, 48v DC power system, and more than 48v DC power system), end-user (industrial, telecom, commercial, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
142
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.8%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 79.47 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
17.32
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Array Technologies Inc., Bentek Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, First Solar Inc., Golden Concord Holdings Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd., Mecanizados Solares SL, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Renesola Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Solaris Technology Industry Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp, Unirac Inc., and Moser Baer Solar Ltd
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Structural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Inverter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc
10.5 Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.
10.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.7 Prysmian Spa
10.8 Renesola Ltd
10.9 Schneider Electric SE
10.10 SMA Solar Technology AG
10.11 Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.
10.12 Unirac Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-pv-balance-of-systems-bos-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-18-8-by-2026apac-to-account-for-59-of-growth---technavio-301747217.html
SOURCE Technavio