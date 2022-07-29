Solar PV Mounting Systems Market to Register USD 5.43 Bn Growth, Supportive Government Policies to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar PV Mounting Systems Market is segmented into two categories based on technology and geography. The market is expected to grow by USD 5.43 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar PV Mounting Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The solar mounting market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd., IronRidge Inc., K2 Systems LLC, Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Mounting System GmbH, Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., RBI Solar Inc, Schletter Solar GmbH, and Unirac Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request sample report.

The supportive government policies, rising number of solar PV projects, and declining cost of solar PV panels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing the number of alternative energy sources, maintenance costs for solar PV systems, and growing adoption of concentered solar power (CSP) will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Solar PV Mounting Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Solar PV Mounting Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of solar mounting gear for all kinds of solar installations, including residential, industrial and commercial, and utility-scale projects.

IronRidge Inc.- The company offers complete mounting and racking solutions for installing solar faster such as QRail Series, which is a strong, versatile racking system and integrates with waterproof mounts.

K2 Systems LLC- The company offers photovoltaic installation solutions for all roof types and roof coverings such as Flat roofs, Tiled roofs, Ground mounted systems, round seam roofs, and many more.

Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd.- The company offers Solar PV Mounting Systems such as Pitched roof mounting systems, Flat roof mounting systems, Ground mounting systems, and many more.

Mounting System GmbH-The company offers Solar PV Mounting Systems that include Robust systems, Bifacial systems, and Solar trackers such as fixed-tilt systems, sigma trackers, and many more.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Segmentation

Technology

Geography

Supportive government policies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increasing number of alternative energy sources might hamper market growth. Get Sample Report.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.94 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, US, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd., IronRidge Inc., K2 Systems LLC, Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Mounting System GmbH, Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., RBI Solar Inc, Schletter Solar GmbH, and Unirac Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

