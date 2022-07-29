Solar PV Mounting Systems Market to Register USD 5.43 Bn Growth, Supportive Government Policies to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar PV Mounting Systems Market is segmented into two categories based on technology and geography. The market is expected to grow by USD 5.43 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate
The solar mounting market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd., IronRidge Inc., K2 Systems LLC, Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Mounting System GmbH, Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., RBI Solar Inc, Schletter Solar GmbH, and Unirac Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request sample report.
The supportive government policies, rising number of solar PV projects, and declining cost of solar PV panels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing the number of alternative energy sources, maintenance costs for solar PV systems, and growing adoption of concentered solar power (CSP) will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Solar PV Mounting Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Solar PV Mounting Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of solar mounting gear for all kinds of solar installations, including residential, industrial and commercial, and utility-scale projects.
IronRidge Inc.- The company offers complete mounting and racking solutions for installing solar faster such as QRail Series, which is a strong, versatile racking system and integrates with waterproof mounts.
K2 Systems LLC-The company offers photovoltaic installation solutions for all roof types and roof coverings such as Flat roofs, Tiled roofs, Ground mounted systems, round seam roofs, and many more.
Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd.- The company offers Solar PV Mounting Systems such as Pitched roof mounting systems, Flat roof mounting systems, Ground mounting systems, and many more.
Mounting System GmbH-The company offers Solar PV Mounting Systems that include Robust systems, Bifacial systems, and Solar trackers such as fixed-tilt systems, sigma trackers, and many more.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,
Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Segmentation
Technology
Geography
Supportive government policies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increasing number of alternative energy sources might hamper market growth.
Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.51%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 5.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.94
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 63%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd., IronRidge Inc., K2 Systems LLC, Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Mounting System GmbH, Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., RBI Solar Inc, Schletter Solar GmbH, and Unirac Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Tracking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd.
IronRidge Inc.
K2 Systems LLC
Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
Mounting System GmbH
Nuevosol Energy Pvt. Ltd.
Pennar Industries Ltd.
RBI Solar Inc
Schletter Solar GmbH
Unirac Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research Methodology
List of abbreviations
