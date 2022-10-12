Solar PV Tracker Market to grow by USD 7.43 Bn by 2026, Declining cost of solar energy to boost market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar PV tracker market is expected to grow by USD 7.43 billion, at a CAGR of 17.28% during the forecast period. The rise in investments in renewable energy, increasing government support and the declining cost of solar energy is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as intermittency in solar power generation, competition from alternative sources of energy, and high water requirement for CSP projects will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Tracker Market 2022-2026

Solar PV Tracker Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abengoa SA

AllEarth Renewables Inc

ArcelorMittal SA

Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd

Array Technologies Inc.

Convert Italia SpA

First Solar Inc.

GameChange Solar

Grupo Gransolar SL

Hao solar Co Ltd

IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH

Mahindra Susten.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Solar PV Tracker Market Geographic Landscape

Product placement (single-axis trackers and dual-axis trackers)

Technology (solar PV and CSP)

Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

North America will account for 37% of market growth. One of the major markets in North America for solar PV trackers is the US. This region's market will grow less quickly than the markets in APAC, MEA, and South America. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the solar PV tracker market in North America would be aided by the falling cost of solar energy.

There will be a large increase in the single-axis tracker segment's solar PV tracker market share. In terms of market share, single-axis trackers dominated the solar PV tracker market in 2021 and are anticipated to do so again during the projected period. The cost of them is lower than that of dual-axis trackers.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Solar PV Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, AllEarth Renewables Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., Convert Italia SpA, First Solar Inc., GameChange Solar, Grupo Gransolar SL, Hao solar Co Ltd, IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH, Mahindra Susten., NEXtracker Inc, NOV Inc., Scorpius Trackers Pvt Ltd, Solar FlexRack, Soltec Energias Renovables SL, Sun Action Trackers, SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

