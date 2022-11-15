U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Solar Shingles Market to grow by USD 618.91 Million by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc, CertainTeed - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar shingles market is projected to grow by USD 618.91 million during 2021-2026 according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc., Anu Solar Power Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, E Solar, FlexSol Solutions BV, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Luma Solar, PV Technical Services Inc., Solarmass Energy Group Ltd., Sunflare, SunPower Corp., SunTegra Solar, Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026

  • Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers solar single namely Solar Rooftop systems.

  • Alternative Energy Store Inc.: The company offers solar singles through its subsidiary Real Goods.

  • CertainTeed: The company offers solar single namely Apollo II.

  • FlexSol Solutions BV: The company offers solar single namely FlexSol solar roof tile.

  • JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.: The company has only one operating segment which includes vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules.

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • By Type

  • By Geography

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar shingles market report covers the following areas:

The increasing investments in the renewable energy sector, growing focus on the aesthetics of roofing materials, and emerging favorable government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the intermittent nature of solar power might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy a Sample Report.

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist solar shingles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the solar shingles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the solar shingles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar shingles market vendors

Solar Shingles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

$618.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.77

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc., Anu Solar Power Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, E Solar, FlexSol Solutions BV, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Luma Solar, PV Technical Services Inc., Solarmass Energy Group Ltd., Sunflare, SunPower Corp., SunTegra Solar, Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Silicon photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 CIGS thing film photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alternative Energy Store Inc.

  • 10.5 CertainTeed

  • 10.6 FlexSol Solutions BV

  • 10.7 Luma Solar

  • 10.8 Solarmass Energy Group Ltd.

  • 10.9 Sunflare

  • 10.10 SunTegra Solar

  • 10.11 Tesla Inc.

  • 10.12 Vikram Solar Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-shingles-market-to-grow-by-usd-618-91-million-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-agni-solar-system-pvt-ltd-alternative-energy-store-inc-certainteed---technavio-301677151.html

SOURCE Technavio

