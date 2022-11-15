Solar Shingles Market to grow by USD 618.91 Million by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc, CertainTeed - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar shingles market is projected to grow by USD 618.91 million during 2021-2026 according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc., Anu Solar Power Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, E Solar, FlexSol Solutions BV, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Luma Solar, PV Technical Services Inc., Solarmass Energy Group Ltd., Sunflare, SunPower Corp., SunTegra Solar, Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers solar single namely Solar Rooftop systems.

Alternative Energy Store Inc.: The company offers solar singles through its subsidiary Real Goods.

CertainTeed: The company offers solar single namely Apollo II.

FlexSol Solutions BV: The company offers solar single namely FlexSol solar roof tile.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.: The company has only one operating segment which includes vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules.

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By Type

By Geography

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar shingles market report covers the following areas:

The increasing investments in the renewable energy sector, growing focus on the aesthetics of roofing materials, and emerging favorable government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the intermittent nature of solar power might hamper the market growth.

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar shingles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar shingles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar shingles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar shingles market vendors

Solar Shingles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $618.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc., Anu Solar Power Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, E Solar, FlexSol Solutions BV, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Luma Solar, PV Technical Services Inc., Solarmass Energy Group Ltd., Sunflare, SunPower Corp., SunTegra Solar, Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

