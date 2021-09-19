U.S. markets closed

Solar Thermal Collectors Market worth USD 44.87 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.15% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Thermal Collectors Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Solar Thermal Collectors Market Research Report by Product Type (Concentrating, Non-concentrating), Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial) and Region-Global Forecast to 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 44.87 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028).

Competitive Analysis

Key players profiled in the solar thermal collector market are –

  • TVP Solar (Switzerland)

  • Alternate Energy Technologies LLC. (US)

  • Ouraset(Turkey)

  • Greenonetec Solarindustrie GMBH (Austria)

  • SunEarth (California)

  • Sunerg Solar s.r.l. (Italy)

  • Absolicon Solar Collector AB (Sweden)

  • Solimpeks (Turkey)

  • HTP Comfort Solutions LLC. (US)

  • Heliodyne Inc.(California).


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6687


The solar thermal collectors market appears highly competitive, with several notable players forming a competitive landscape. Thermal collector Manufacturers strive to increase production capacities with improved production techniques and new possibilities offered by digitalization. Also, many industry players are exploring the possibility of new development after mastering their existing product lines.

For instance, recently, on July 20, 2021, Carlsberg Group (Greece) announced that it is installing the most efficient solar thermal system on the market currently. The system would produce heat, reducing the use of fossil fuels in the process. This could be a big step toward Carlsberg's goal of zero carbon emissions in its breweries by 2030. The solar thermal collectors used in this project would be designed and manufactured by Absolicon, a Swedish company specializing in industrial heating processes.

The solar thermal collectors market is growing rapidly. Solar thermal collectors offer several advantages over Photovoltaic (PV), such as financial and carbon emissions savings, which act as major driving forces. Also, solar thermal systems can have a short payback period, depending on the circumstance. Further, solar thermal collectors help fulfilling renewable energy goals. With the increasing demand for enhanced power generation capacity, the market is projected to garner significant traction over the years to come.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Solar Thermal Collectors

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solar-thermal-collectors-market-6687


A Boost for Renewable Investment Drives the Market Growth

The solar thermal collectors market outlook appears promising due to rising clean technology investments. The rise in renewable energy generation shares and solar electricity capacity boost the market size, driving the solar energy market. Governments in countries across the globe approve new renewable power projects as part of initiatives to recover from economic shocks resulting from the global pandemic.

Such projects could help advance the solar thermal industry, attracting leading clean energy players. The continually growing energy demand worldwide is a major factor boosting the solar thermal collectors market size. Furthermore, growing government initiatives and investments in large thermal energy plants benefit the solar thermal collectors market revenues.

High Costs Associated with Installation and Maintenance Restrict Market Growth.

Solar thermal collector installations require high initial investments. Besides, high costs associated with the maintenance of solar thermal collectors hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, increasing focus and government support for the development of renewable energy technology would support the market growth throughout the assessment period, leading to advancements in solar thermal technology.

COVID-19 Impacts on the Solar Thermal Collectors Market

The recent COVID-19 pandemic did not affect the solar thermal collectors industry as the energy demand remained robust. Due to the increased energy demand from the rapidly growing industrial sectors, the renewable energy market kept growing steadily. Resultantly, the rise in the renewable energy market was considerably high throughout 2020 and ahead.

Also, the cost of various components used in renewables continued to fall in 2020, and the cost of electricity from utility-scale solar thermal collectors declining. The solar thermal collectors market is projected to pick up further in 2021 and beyond. Moreover, advances in technologies such as large-scale solar thermal systems, seawater heat pumps, electrical boilers, and heat storage are expected to push the solar thermal collectors market value.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6687


Segmentation

The solar thermal collectors market report is segmented into product types, applications, and regions. The product type segment is sub-segmented into concentrating and non-concentrating. The sub-segment concentrating is bifurcated into a compound parabolic concentrator, parabolic dish, parabolic trough, solar tower, and others.

The sub-segment non-concentrating is bifurcated into a flat plate, evacuated tube, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. The region segment is sub-segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global solar thermal collectors market. The APAC accounts for one of the largest producers and consumers of power globally. Also, the region largely relies on renewable power generation, making vast investments. Besides, the rising focus on developing renewable energy sources in India, China, and a few South Asian countries, boosts the solar thermal collectors market size.

The rapid ongoing industrialization and urbanization, alongside manufacturing hubs in this region, substantiate the solar thermal collectors market growth. Moreover, the ample renewable/ natural resources and raw materials advantages increase the region's solar thermal collectors market share.


Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Solar Thermal Collectors Market Research Report by Product Type (Concentrating, Non-concentrating), Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial) and Region-Global Forecast to 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6687


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


