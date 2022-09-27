U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Solar thermal market, Evolving Opportunities with Acciona SA and Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar thermal market is poised to grow by 167187.58 MW during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in investments in renewable energy. In addition, the solar thermal enhanced oil recovery is anticipated to boost the growth of the Solar Thermal Market. The report extensively covers solar thermal market segmentation by application (heat generation and power generation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Thermal Market 2022-2026

Solar Thermal Companies:

  • Acciona SA

  • Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

  • BrightSource Energy Inc

  • ContourGlobal Plc

  • Cosmosolar Ltd

  • DEL PASO SOLAR SL

  • Elianto Srl

  • ENGIE SA

  • General Electric Co

  • GlassPoint

  • GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH

  • Heliodyne Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Solar Thermal Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

The rise in investments in renewable energy, and thermal energy storage increases the operational time of CSP and the global energy transition will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the technical challenges associated with solar thermal technology, the decline in crude oil prices, and the intermittency of solar resources will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Solar Thermal Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar thermal market report covers the following areas:

  • Solar Thermal Market size

  • Solar Thermal Market trends

  • Solar Thermal Market industry analysis

This study identifies solar thermal enhanced oil recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the solar thermal market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Solar Thermal Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist solar thermal market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the solar thermal market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the solar thermal market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar thermal market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Wind Power Systems Market Research Report, Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast - 2022-2026: The global wind power systems market is projected to grow by USD 49.52 billion with a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Fuel Cell Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Fuel Cell Market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 26.1% and CAGR of 26.45% with the market share of 3985.8 million watts for the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Solar Thermal Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

167187.58 MW

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.27

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Turkey, China, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, BrightSource Energy Inc, ContourGlobal Plc, Cosmosolar Ltd, DEL PASO SOLAR SL, Elianto Srl, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co, GlassPoint, GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH, Heliodyne Inc., Nextera Energy Inc., Nobel International EAD, RIOGLASS SOLAR HOLDING SA, SR Energy, SunEarth Inc, SunMaxx Solar, TVP Solar, and Vaillant Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Heat generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acciona SA

  • 10.4 BrightSource Energy Inc

  • 10.5 Elianto Srl

  • 10.6 ENGIE SA

  • 10.7 General Electric Co

  • 10.8 GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH

  • 10.9 Nobel International EAD

  • 10.10 SunEarth Inc

  • 10.11 SunMaxx Solar

  • 10.12 Vaillant Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Solar Thermal Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-thermal-market-evolving-opportunities-with-acciona-sa-and-actividades-de-construccion-y-servicios-sa---technavio-301633142.html

SOURCE Technavio

