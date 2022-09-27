Solar thermal market, Evolving Opportunities with Acciona SA and Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar thermal market is poised to grow by 167187.58 MW during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in investments in renewable energy. In addition, the solar thermal enhanced oil recovery is anticipated to boost the growth of the Solar Thermal Market. The report extensively covers solar thermal market segmentation by application (heat generation and power generation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Thermal Market 2022-2026

Solar Thermal Companies:

Acciona SA

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

BrightSource Energy Inc

ContourGlobal Plc

Cosmosolar Ltd

DEL PASO SOLAR SL

Elianto Srl

ENGIE SA

General Electric Co

GlassPoint

GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH

Heliodyne Inc.

Solar Thermal Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

The rise in investments in renewable energy, and thermal energy storage increases the operational time of CSP and the global energy transition will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the technical challenges associated with solar thermal technology, the decline in crude oil prices, and the intermittency of solar resources will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Solar Thermal Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar thermal market report covers the following areas:

Solar Thermal Market size

Solar Thermal Market trends

Solar Thermal Market industry analysis

This study identifies solar thermal enhanced oil recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the solar thermal market growth during the next few years.

Story continues

Solar Thermal Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar thermal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar thermal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar thermal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar thermal market vendors

Solar Thermal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2022-2026 167187.58 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Turkey, China, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, BrightSource Energy Inc, ContourGlobal Plc, Cosmosolar Ltd, DEL PASO SOLAR SL, Elianto Srl, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co, GlassPoint, GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH, Heliodyne Inc., Nextera Energy Inc., Nobel International EAD, RIOGLASS SOLAR HOLDING SA, SR Energy, SunEarth Inc, SunMaxx Solar, TVP Solar, and Vaillant Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Heat generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acciona SA

10.4 BrightSource Energy Inc

10.5 Elianto Srl

10.6 ENGIE SA

10.7 General Electric Co

10.8 GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH

10.9 Nobel International EAD

10.10 SunEarth Inc

10.11 SunMaxx Solar

10.12 Vaillant Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

