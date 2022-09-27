Solar thermal market, Evolving Opportunities with Acciona SA and Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar thermal market is poised to grow by 167187.58 MW during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in investments in renewable energy. In addition, the solar thermal enhanced oil recovery is anticipated to boost the growth of the Solar Thermal Market. The report extensively covers solar thermal market segmentation by application (heat generation and power generation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request Free Sample Report.
Solar Thermal Companies:
Acciona SA
Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
BrightSource Energy Inc
ContourGlobal Plc
Cosmosolar Ltd
DEL PASO SOLAR SL
Elianto Srl
ENGIE SA
General Electric Co
GlassPoint
GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH
Heliodyne Inc.
Solar Thermal Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
The rise in investments in renewable energy, and thermal energy storage increases the operational time of CSP and the global energy transition will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the technical challenges associated with solar thermal technology, the decline in crude oil prices, and the intermittency of solar resources will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Solar Thermal Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar thermal market report covers the following areas:
Solar Thermal Market size
Solar Thermal Market trends
Solar Thermal Market industry analysis
Solar Thermal Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist solar thermal market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the solar thermal market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the solar thermal market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar thermal market vendors
Solar Thermal Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%
Market growth 2022-2026
167187.58 MW
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.27
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Turkey, China, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, BrightSource Energy Inc, ContourGlobal Plc, Cosmosolar Ltd, DEL PASO SOLAR SL, Elianto Srl, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co, GlassPoint, GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH, Heliodyne Inc., Nextera Energy Inc., Nobel International EAD, RIOGLASS SOLAR HOLDING SA, SR Energy, SunEarth Inc, SunMaxx Solar, TVP Solar, and Vaillant Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
