U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,907.70
    -536.40 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Solar Vehicle Market Size to Worth Around US$ 5.26 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the solar vehicle market size is expected to be worth around US$ 5.26 billion by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Tokyo, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar vehicle market size was valued at US$ 426 million in 2021.

The global solar vehicle market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the fuel efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions. The stringent government regulations to curb the emission of greenhouse gases is encouraging the customers to opt for solar vehicles across the globe. The rising investments of the vehicle manufacturers in the production of solar vehicles and the government subsidies sanctioned to them is boosting the overall growth of the global solar vehicle market.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1427

The technological advancements and increasing government investments in the development of clean transportation for public is driving the sales of electric buses that utilize solar energy as fuel. Moreover, the rising awareness among the population regarding the deteriorating environmental conditions due to the rising pollution levels is encouraging them to demand for the solar vehicles, especially in the developed markets like Europe and North America. The oil reserves are depleting rapidly across the globe. Government of various nations are heavily investing towards the development of the renewable energy sources. Hence, the solar vehicle market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Details

Market Size By 2028

USD 2.93 Billion

CAGR

32.2% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

Toyota, Lightyear, Volkswagen, Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, America Cruise Car, Hanergy, Mahindra, Venturi Automobiles, The Solar Electric Vehicle Company

Report Highlights

  • Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global solar vehicle market in 2020. The rising disposable income, desire for emission free vehicles, and increased environment consciousness among the population has significantly fostered the adoption of various passenger vehicles. Moreover, changing demographics of the consumers and shifting preferences of the consumers towards eco-friendly fuel is further expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • Based on the electric vehicle type, the BEV segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. This is due to the rising investments in building charging stations and service care points at various locations to serve the solar vehicle breakdowns and fuel exhaustion issues.

  • Based on the battery type, the lithium-ion is the dominant and the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased installation of the lithium-ion batteries in the EVs owing to its cost-efficiency, light-weight, and longer range. Moreover, rising sales of the solar vehicle is expected to boost the adoption of this battery in the forthcoming years.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1427

Regional Snapshot

Europe was the dominatingsolar vehicle market in 2020. The increased income levels of the consumers and increased awareness regarding the negative effects of rising pollution levels on the environment is encouraging the people to opt for alternative fuel vehicles to curb the vehicle emissions. Moreover, the rising pollution levels owing to rapid industrialization in the economies like Germany, Italy, and France has forced the government to take necessary steps to curb the carbon emissions. Hence, the government regulations to restrict the vehicle emission is playing an exceptional role in the growth of the solar vehicle market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The rising disposable income of the consumers coupled with the rising awarenessregarding the sustainable and eco-friendly products is fostering the demand for the solar vehicles. The government in nations like China, Japan, and India are playing a significant role by enforcing appropriate laws regarding the vehicle emission, which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Driver

The stringent government regulations concerning vehicle emission

The enforcement of vehicle emission laws in the prominent nations like China, Germany, U.S., and Italy have encouraged the manufacturers to ramp up the production of the solar vehicles. The rising popularity of the zero emission vehicle is boosting the sales of the electric powered and fuel-cell powered vehicles. Hence, the government regulations is expected to play a crucial role in driving the growth of the solar vehicle market.

Restraints

High cost of thesolar and electric vehicles

The cost of buying solar vehicles is high. Therefore, its adoption is limited in the low and middle income countries. The consumers in the low and middle income countries, especially the middle class consumers are expected to resist the adoption of the costly solar vehicles owing to their low affordability.

Opportunities

Product launches and various developmental strategies to drive the market growth

The solar vehicle market is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous big market players. The various developmental strategies adopted by them such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships are expected to significantly drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in July 2021, Lightyear and Valmet Automotive entered into an agreement to manufacture solar vehicles together and agreed to produce around 1,000 solar vehicles per year.

Related Reports

Challenges

Lack of adequate infrastructure in the underdeveloped regions

The lack of proper infrastructure in the underdeveloped and developing nations is hampering the penetration of the solar vehicles. The lack of the adequate number of charging stations and other alternative fuel stations may slow down the adoption. Further, the lack of proper government regulations regarding the vehicle emissions is a major challenge to the market players.

Some of the prominent players in the global solar vehicle market include:

  • Volkswagen

  • Toyota

  • Lightyear

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

  • America Cruise Car

  • Venturi Automobiles

  • Hanergy

  • Mahindra

  • The Solar Electric Vehicle Company

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger

  • Commercial

By Electric Vehicle Type

  • BEV

  • HEV

  • Plug-in HEV

By Battery Type

  • Lithium Ion

  • Lead Acid

  • Lead Carbon

By Solar Panel

  • Monocrystalline

  • Polycrystalline

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • MEA

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1427

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

Browse our blog@ http://www.marketstatsnews.com/

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Why DiDi Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) plunged 44% on Friday, following reports that the Chinese ride-hailing leader was ceasing its preparations for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. DiDi reportedly went ahead with its initial public offering (IPO) in June despite calls from Chinese regulators to first strengthen its data management systems, so as to better protect its users' personal information. In December, the situation worsened to the point that Didi announced its intention to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.

  • Here is Why We Aren't Sold on DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) Insider Buying

    The 2020 downturn has been a blessing and a curse for many tech companies. Companies like DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) got launched into a stratosphere, becoming multi-baggers in a short period, but few, if any, remained even close to those valuations.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • Inflation: ‘The Fed is in a huge box,’ strategist says

    Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, and Michael Vogelzang, CAPTRUST CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, inflation, and the outlook for markets.

  • Tesla rival Xpeng launches EV, U.S. extends travel mask mandate, Rihanna's lingerie company mulls IPO

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses leading business headlines today on Tesla rival Xpeng, mask mandates for U.S. travel, and Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie company.&nbsp;