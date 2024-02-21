SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 20, 2024

JB Lowe: Thank you and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge's operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, as well as the company's outlook for the first quarter of 2024. With me today are Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer, and Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer. Zvi will begin with a brief review of the results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2023. Ronen will then review the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, followed by the company's outlook for the first quarter of 2024. We will then open the call for questions.

Reconciliation of these measures can be found in our earnings release, presentation, and SEC filings.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Zvi.

Zvi Lando: Thank you JB. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us on our conference call today. Starting with highlights of our fourth quarter results, we concluded the quarter with approximately $316 million in revenue. Revenues from our solar business were approximately $282 million, while revenues from our non-solar businesses were approximately $33 million. This quarter, we shipped 2.2 million power optimizers and 74,000 inverters. This quarter, we also shipped 133 megawatt hours of batteries. As reflected in our fourth quarter results and in the first quarter guidance released today, we continue to face challenges from general market dynamics as well as the inventory levels of our products in the channels due to the abrupt slowdown in demand in the second half of 2023.

That said, we under-shipped end market demand by approximately $200 million during the fourth quarter. As we did on our last earning call, we will share details of fourth quarter sell-through data in several of our major regions and end markets and provide an update on our outlook for the normalization of inventory levels and return to revenue growth. Starting in Europe, following the unprecedented surge in demand for solar and storage products seen in 2022 and early 2023, the recent combination of increased product availability and an unforeseen tapering of demand has led to elevated inventory levels across Europe. As it relates to demand across our residential products, sell-through on a dollar basis in Europe in the fourth quarter was down approximately 35% quarter-over-quarter.

Sell-through of our residential inverters and optimizers was down 39%, while sell-through of our residential batteries was down 16%. This decline from the third quarter to the fourth quarter is more pronounced than the 10% to 15% seasonal decline we typically see in Europe in the fourth quarter, largely due to early onset of winter, combined with the market dynamics in Europe associated with high interest rates and regulatory issues and uncertainties in some countries. Looking past the winter season, we expect a more positive environment in the European residential market. In Germany, regulatory policy remains quite favorable despite the recent headline news about renewable subsidy cuts which do not impact residential solar. In fact, a portion of the subsidies that were eliminated were caps on electricity prices that were put in place to protect the consumers from soaring energy costs seen in 2022.

The elimination of these caps is expected to result in higher electricity prices for the German consumer in 2024, improving the return on investment for solar installations. In Austria, the fourth quarter was abnormally weak as the market paused in anticipation of the elimination of the solar VAT tax, which came into effect on January 1st of this year. We expect this market to accelerate in the coming quarters now that customers can benefit from lower cost solar. Moving to the Netherlands, following the first half of 2023 that saw installation rates nearly 50% above 2022 levels, the market by the fourth quarter fell more than 50% from peak levels due to uncertainty around the Dutch election and potential policy changes in net metering. While the recent decision by the Dutch Senate to keep net metering in place for the foreseeable future relieves some of the uncertainty in the market, questions remain as to the eventual policy around net metering.

Therefore, while we believe the market will likely react positively, it remains to be seen if it will return to 2022 levels. This decision, however, will slow down the transition of the Netherlands to a battery market. We are well positioned for a solar only Netherlands market as well as for the transition to battery and self-consumption that will take place in a few years' time. I will have more to say on the specific product that we have introduced to capitalize on our market leading position in the Netherlands in a moment. Considering these countries' specific dynamics and typical season of patterns, we think European residential installations will bottom in the first quarter and improve thereafter. Moving to our European commercial business, sell-through in the fourth quarter was down approximately 40% quarter-over-quarter.

The European commercial market was down in the second half of 2023 for similar reasons as the market as a whole. We are more optimistic about the potential growth of the commercial market due to seasonality, the expected rise in electricity prices, as well as regulatory support for both Agri-PV, renewable energy communities, and solar on multi-dwelling units or MDUs in certain countries on the continent. Moving to the US residential market, dynamics here are relatively unchanged from what we witnessed in the second half of 2023, namely a significant slowdown in installations in California due to the rollover of NEM 2.0 and continued slow growth in the uptake of NEM 3.0 and in the rest of the country, slowness in markets with lower electricity prices.

Sell-through of our residential product in the US in the fourth quarter was down 8%, with inverter and optimizer sell-through down 12%, and battery sell-through up 43% as more customers realized the benefit of our DC coupled storage architecture. We do not expect significant changes in the residential market dynamics in the US until such time as interest rates decline. In addition, the market should improve as installers are able to benefit from the various incentives offered by the IRA. The commercial market in the US continues to be the most positive segment from a growth perspective. In fact, commercial sell-through in the US was up 22% quarter-over-quarter to hit a record high. Given the continued drive towards net zero carbon emissions by enterprises, our new product introductions which serve broader portions of this market and the expected benefits from the availability of our IRA eligible products, we expect a positive 2024 for the US C&I market as a whole and for us as a leader in this market.

Moving to the rest of the world, we do not see dramatic shifts in overall revenue over the next several quarters outside of typical seasonality. We continue to see good potential in Australia, Taiwan, and Thailand where a rapid shutdown requirement for commercial rooftops was recently put in place. Moving now to our current expectation for the inventory clearing pace. In the fourth quarter, sell-through from our distributor customers was slightly below $500 million, indicating that we undership demand by approximately $200 million. Considering the market dynamics that we have discussed as well as normal seasonality patterns, we expect to reach an underlying business run rate of $600 million to $650 million in the second half of the year. Our expectation for the first quarter is that sell-through should be flat to slightly down versus the fourth quarter, meaning we expect to undership demand in the first quarter by approximately $250 million to $300 million.

Looking ahead, we expect underlying demand to improve in the second and third quarter, given typical seasonal improvements and market dynamics discussed earlier. Therefore, we expect to undership less in each successive quarter after Q1 until inventory in the channels have normalized by year-end. With our expectations on reduced revenue levels over the course of 2024, we have made and continue to implement several measures to align our cost structure with a projected business outlook, including a 16% reduction in our workforce that we announced last month, closure or capacity reductions across our manufacturing base and exiting from certain lines of business. Through these actions, we made sure not to impact our R&D activities in the development of future products that will enable us to maintain our strong position in this market, which we remain optimistic about over the mid and long term.

Ronen will discuss the financial impact of these measures in his remarks. Moving on to operations. We have reduced our manufacturing footprint globally. At the same time, we continue to ramp manufacturing at our US facility where we shipped over 90 megawatts of energy hub inverters in the fourth quarter. We expect to manufacture over 200 megawatts in the first quarter and to hit the quarterly manufacturing run rate of 500 megawatts in the second quarter. Additionally, we are on target to begin producing optimizers and commercial inverters at the second contract manufacturing location with small quantities expected in the second quarter, and significant volumes in the third quarter. Moving on to products. We have recently begun commercial shipments of three new products that address market segments that we did not previously serve and that we expect will positively contribute to our business in 2024 and beyond.

Starting with the recent announcement of the commissioning of the first US installation of our 330-kilowatt inverter at the 1 megawatt ground mount project in California, following initial installations in Europe and Asia. This inverter is coupled with our new H1300 2:1 power optimizer. This is our first optimizer equipped with high-frequency DC power line communication technology, which allows communication with large number of optimizers for ground mount applications as well as improved remote software upgrade capabilities. We are excited about this product and its application in the community solar and Agri-PV markets, and we'll continue to ramp production for further deliveries in 2024 to US, Europe and Asia. Second, in the fourth quarter, we delivered to customers in South Africa, the first shipment of our 102 kilowatt-hour commercial backup battery.

This represents an entirely new business opportunity for rooftop and ground mount solar with applications across many geographies and customers. We intend to roll out the product to multiple European countries in the coming quarters as we certify the product in various region. Third, our tracker product continues to gain momentum. To date, we have installed approximately 37 megawatts and have already confirmed orders for approximately 110 additional megawatts that are scheduled to be installed this year. This tracker is optimized for installations on constrained and sloped terrains, eliminating the need for costly grading and construction, and as such, is well suited for community solar and Agri-PV. The trackers come with advanced software that is designed to optimize production, predict weather changes, maximized bifacial gains and respond to remote commands.

Each of these three products by themselves and in combination allow us to provide our customers with an optimized solution for multiple special outdoor applications like floating solar, community solar, carports, Agri-PV and others. Let's talk about software. We have been talking about SolarEdge ONE for residential since its launch at Intersolar last year and have been consistently releasing new features into the market. One very topical example of SolarEdge ONE's benefit is currently taking place in the Netherlands. In the last year, many utilities in the Netherlands have adopted negative rate policies in which at certain times, consumers who export power into the grid are penalized for the power they are exporting. To alleviate this, we introduced the negative rate optimization feature that through integration to the energy markets, knows when export rates turn negative, and automatically stops export of energy and maximizes consumption from the grid, providing customers with incremental savings.

Beyond the Netherlands, this capability has already been rolled out to Belgium, Sweden and Poland and will be rolled out additional countries on an as-needed basis. As it's a cloud-enabled solution, this feature can serve our entire legacy fleet as well as new installations of residential and C&I systems. Since launching the feature late in 2023, over 9,000 customers have registered for it, and there have been more than 70 events in the last three months where customers have saved money using the feature. Another important software feature that we are in the process of field testing is Dynamic Rate Optimization. Dynamic Rates are complex energy trading methods where utilities publish the electricity imports and import -- and export rates every day for the next 24 hours, which change dynamically throughout the day.

The SolarEdge ONE energy optimization algorithm imports the rates from the utility company and optimizes PV production, energy storage and energy consumption to maximize homeowner savings. Through the strength of the algorithm team that we have built in our R&D group, we aim to provide a best-in-class energy management software suite in order to generate maximum savings for our customers through our simple and user-friendly interface. I will now hand it over to Ronen.

Ronen Faier: Thank you, Zvi, and good afternoon, everyone. The market situation, which resulted in lower revenue levels in the fourth quarter and in the next quarter creates various anomalies in our financials, which I would address today. For a full comparison between our financial results for the quarter and the same quarter last year, please refer to the press release issued today and to the supplemental materials posted in our Investor Relations section on our website. Total revenue for the fourth quarter were $316 million. Revenues from our solar segment, which includes the sales of batteries were $282.4 million. Solar revenues from the United States this quarter were $112.8 million, representing 40% of our solar revenues.

Solar revenues from Europe were $120.5 million representing 43% of our solar revenues. Rest of the world, solar revenues were $49.1 million, representing 17% of our total solar revenues. On a megawatt basis, we shipped 283 megawatts to the United States, to 305 megawatts to Europe and 283 megawatts to the rest of the world for just over 900 megawatts of total shipments. 61% of the megawatt shipments this quarter were commercial products with the remaining 39% residential. In the fourth quarter, we shipped 133-megawatt hour of our residential and commercial batteries, with the majority shipped to Europe. From a product perspective and as a result of the high 3-phase channel inventory in the German-speaking countries, this quarter, our shipment was heavily skewed to single-phase batteries that are manufactured using the Samsung sales and that carry significant lower margins.

In the fourth quarter, due to inventory imbalances in the distribution channels, we shipped higher portion of optimizers to inverters. As a result, ASP per watt this quarter, excluding battery revenues, was $0.236 a 44% increase from $0.164 in the last quarter, while the typical ratio of inverters to optimizers is 1:24, the ratio this quarter was 1:30. In general, our unit prices were largely unchanged this quarter. Our battery ASP per kilowatt hour was $403 this quarter, down from $475 per kilowatt hour in the previous quarter. The decrease is largely due to an inclusion of our first shipment of our commercial battery, which carry a lower ASP per kilowatt hour as well as the previously announced price decreases on our residential batteries.

Following the discontinuation of our LCV business, this revenue is mostly attributed to our energy storage division. Consolidated GAAP gross margin for the quarter was a negative 17.9% compared to positive 19.7% in the prior quarter, largely due to our discontinued operations and restructuring activities. Non-GAAP consolidated gross margin this quarter was 3.3% compared to 20.8% in the prior quarter. Gross margin for the solar segment was 4% compared to 24% in the prior quarter. This amount includes 210 basis points of IRA benefit. Given that the low revenue environment creates various anomalies in our margin structure, I would like to spend a few minutes addressing the main drivers of our gross margin and the impact on the current and next quarter's margin level.

This breakdown will provide more detail than we typically disclose, and we will provide this additional color on our quarterly earnings calls as long as the current situation persists. The first layer of gross margin is what we define as direct gross margin, which is the difference between the price paid by our customers and our direct costs paid to our contract manufacturers. This part of the gross margin is affected by the prices in which we sell our products, the customer, the product and the geographic mix and the cost of components and other manufacturing costs. This margin layer is not dependent on revenue level but is only dependent on price, cost and mix. In the fourth quarter, direct margin was 970 basis points lower than the third quarter, a direct result of a typically high portion of large customers within our mix that enjoy volume discounts and a very high portion of our single-phase batteries that are based on Samsung sales purchased under prices that prevailed in the battery cell market in 2022.

These were offset by IRA incentives on products we made in the United States. We expect to recover most of this gross margin in Q1 due to product and customer mix changes. Total gross margins are achieved by adding additional cost of goods sold or other COGS to the direct costs. OCOGS are not directly related to the product volumes sold in this quarter. Some [indiscernible] are variable, such as shipment costs and tariffs and warranty accrual on a newly sold product and some are not variable, such as warranty expenses on our existing fleet, manufacturing and support departments and contract manufacturers chargers. While in the fourth quarter, we lowered our OCOGS by approximately 50% on an absolute dollar basis, the greater decline in revenue on an absolute basis led us to these economies of scale that had negative impact of 930 basis points on our fourth quarter solar gross margins.

By means of example, we lowered our production and support departments costs by 12% on an absolute basis in Q4. And yet, these costs accounted for 670 basis points negative impact compared to the third quarter on gross margin due to lower revenue. Another example is warranty expenses in accrual, which were 49% lower on an absolute dollar basis in Q4 and yet accounted for 200 basis points negative impact on gross margins due to the lower revenue. Although we further expect reduction in the absolute dollar value spending in the first quarter of 2024, the lower guided revenues will continue to negatively impact our gross margins. This phenomenon is expected to reverse throughout the year as channel inventories cleared out. Gross margin for our non-solar segment was negative 2.2%, an improvement from negative 23.9% last quarter, a result of higher revenues from our energy storage division and better utilization of Sella 2 factory.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $118.3 million compared to $128 million in the prior quarter. This reduction is predominantly related to reimbursements of salaries of Israeli employees that entered the reserve service as well as lower accrual for doubtful accounts and additional savings. As announced in the beginning of the year, during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, we took significant cost reduction measures, including a reduction of 16% of our workforce. We expect our non-GAAP operating expenses to stabilize in the second quarter of 2024, and once the full impact of those cost savings is realized, we would expect operating expenses to range between approximately $112 million to $117 million a quarter, while we continue to seek further efficiencies in all of our operations.

This quarter, we also incurred significant discontinuation and restructuring costs in our GAAP results. As mentioned in the previous call, upon the termination of our agreement with Stellantis, we have exited the light commercial vehicle business. The Stellantis contract termination generated an inventory write-off of $36.2 million and additional discontinuation costs of $0.8 million. In addition, as previously reported, we discontinued our manufacturing in Mexico and reduced our manufacturing levels in China. Our GAAP results for the fourth quarter include $23.2 million of restructuring expenses, the majority of which relates to contract manufacturer charges and equipment retirement costs. GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $237.6 million compared to an operating loss of $16.7 million in the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $107.8 million compared to an operating profit of $23.1 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP financial income for the quarter was $30 million compared to a non-GAAP financial loss of $7.4 million in the previous quarter. Our non-GAAP tax benefit was $25.5 million compared to a non-GAAP tax expense of $46.6 million in the previous quarter. Our non-GAAP tax rate for the year was 27%, and we expect it to decline over the next several years. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was $162.4 million compared with a GAAP net loss of $61.2 million in the previous quarter. Our non-GAAP net loss was $52.5 million compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $30.1 million in the previous quarter. GAAP net diluted loss per share was $2.85 for the fourth quarter compared to $1.08 in the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP net diluted loss per share was $0.92 compared to $0.55 in the previous quarter. As Zvi discussed, we expect to reach an underlying business run rate of $600 million to $650 million in the second half of the year, and we expect the process of inventory normalization to last until the end of this year. We continue to expect that at the revenue level of $600 million to $650 million a quarter, consolidated non-GAAP gross margins would return to 30% to 32% on including approximately 500 basis points of benefit from IRA manufacturing tax credits and operating profit margins would return to 11% to 14% after implementing cost reduction activities. Turning now to our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and investments were $1.3 billion.

Net of debt, this amount was $634.7 million. This quarter, cash used in operating activities was $140 million. This cash utilization is a direct result of two main factors. First, we have extended payment terms to certain customers. As a result, our DSO increased from 149 days in the third quarter to 265 days in the fourth quarter. Second, our inventory level increased significantly to the abrupt slowdown in demand. Our inventory days increased from 169 days in the third quarter to 386 days in the fourth quarter. We expect to see a slight increase in inventory levels in the first quarter as we ramp our US manufacturing, which, along with the lower guided revenues will result in higher inventory days. This trend of increased inventory days is expected to begin to reverse in the second quarter of 2024 once revenues returned to growth and as we manufacture less products.

We did not buy back share in this fourth quarter, and we expect to start executing our $300 million stock repurchase program in the first quarter of 2024. Accounts receivable net decreased this quarter to $622.4 million compared to $939.5 million last quarter. As of December 31, our inventory level, net of reserve, was at $1.4 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the prior quarter. The increase is solely attributed to higher finished goods inventories, a result of the abrupt slowdown in shipments, offset by a decrease in raw material inventory. Turning to our guidance as discussed in our earnings release for the first quarter of 2024. We are guiding revenues to be within the range of $175 million to $215 million. We expect non-GAAP gross margins to be within the range of negative 3% to positive 1%, including 850 basis points of IRA benefit.

We expect our non-GAAP operating expenses to be within the range of $122 million to $130 million. Revenues from the solar segment are expected to be within the range of $160 million to $200 million. Gross margins from the solar segment is expected to be within the range of 1% to 5%, including 900 basis points of IRA benefits. I will now turn the call to the operator to open it up for questions.

