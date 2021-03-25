Media Advisory - CIB Announcement

U.S. markets closed

Disponible en français

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a virtual event regarding an important infrastructure announcement in southern Manitoba.

Canada Infrastructure Bank | Banque de l&#39;infrastructure du Canada LOGO (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)
Canada Infrastructure Bank | Banque de l'infrastructure du Canada LOGO (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)

Speakers:

  • Al Friesen, Mayor of Altona

  • Martin Harder, Mayor of Winkler

  • Hank Wall, CEO, Valley Fiber

  • Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

  • Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

  • Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint-BonifaceSaint-Vital

When: March 26, 2021

9:30 – 10:15 a.m. ET, 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. CT

Virtual conference:

Two (2) available options to attend the event:

  1. Via webcast for video and audio
    Please copy and paste this URL
    https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1444938&tp_key=716e913aa3

  2. Via the phone for audio only:
    Toronto: 416-764-8659
    North American toll free: 1-888-664-6392
    Conference #: 87244624

