Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's (NYSE:SOI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 23% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is:

13% = US$40m ÷ US$313m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. As you might expect, the 22% net income decline reported by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 23% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (implying that 49% of the profits are retained), most of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

Additionally, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has paid dividends over a period of five years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 43% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's future ROE will rise to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

