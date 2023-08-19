Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will pay a dividend of $0.11 on the 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's stock price has increased by 39% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 1,052% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 9.0%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

We Could See Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.7% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

