Solaris Updates Technical Disclosure

·2 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company recently became aware that Mr. Jorge Fierro, Solaris' Vice President, Exploration, was not able to act as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards for select technical disclosure due to Mr. Fierro being an "SME member" and not the required "SME registered member".

Upon becoming aware of the above, Mr. Fierro began rectifying the matter and is in the process of obtaining the required registered member qualification, which is expected to be received shortly. In the interim, the Company's director, Mr. Donald Taylor, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in the Company's news releases and MD&As for which Mr. Fierro previously took responsibility, other than the Company's scientific and technical disclosure related to its La Verde project, which scientific and technical information was based upon the technical report titled "La Verde Copper Project" dated effective June 20, 2018, prepared by independent Qualified Persons Patrick Stephenson, Alan Riles, Mo Molavi, Michael O'Brien, and Phillipe Lebleu, and which has been superseded by the Company's most recent La Verde technical report (see the Company's news release dated July 23, 2021).

Mr. Fierro has over 22 years of exploration experience in South America, including 10 years in various positions with BHP Group, and is the protégé of the late David Lowell, who arguably made more discoveries of greater consequence than anyone in mining history.

The Company looks forward to Mr. Fierro resuming his role as the Company's Qualified Person.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"
President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the word "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including statements that Mr. Fierro's is expected to receive his required registered member qualification shortly. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a variety of assumptions including assumptions made about the SME approving Mr. Fierro's registration. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solaris-updates-technical-disclosure-301362148.html

SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/24/c8572.html

