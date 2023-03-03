Solartech Indonesia 2023: Sungrow Presents Latest PV, Storage, and EV Charging Solutions

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, prominently participated in Solartech Indonesia 2023 by displaying its PV, storage, and EV charging solutions for diversified applications. These product innovations will unlock Indonesia's renewable energy potential to meet the rising energy demand and contribute to achieving the 2060 net zero emission goal.

Sungrow Booth at Solatech Indonesia 2023

Targeted at the utility-scale solar market, including either the ground-mounted or floating PV plants in Indonesia, Sungrow offers its 1+X Modular Inverter and the industry-leading 1500V string inverter, the SG350HX. The 1+X Modular Inverter is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters. The product can be configured up to 8.8 MW with 1.1 MW modular capacity and one MPPT for each unit, making the plant design unprecedentedly flexible and easier for operation and maintenance (O&M).

As an island country, Indonesia is vulnerable to natural disasters and struggles in enhancing its power grid resilience. As a result of the optimal IP65 protection level and C5 anti-corrosion capacity, the solution is resilient to harsh conditions like high humidity, earthquakes, and hurricanes. The solution provides strongly enhanced grid support technologies and can operate stably, even if the SCR reaches as low as 1.018.

Energy storage plays an essential part in solving intermittency and volatility. Sungrow offers forward-looking liquid cooled energy storage systems (ESS), the PowerTitan and the PowerStack, intended for the latest utility-scale and C&I storage applications respectively. The systems are designed based on Sungrow's electrochemistry, power electronics, and power grid support technologies. Through liquid cooled thermal management, both storage systems have superior lifespans. The DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually; thus, increasing the overall system performance.

Story continues

The Indonesian rooftop market is on the rise due to the demand of the local communities and facilities to power life and business. Sungrow's latest residential and C&I solutions are set to satisfy these demands. Tailored for C&I installations, the multi-MPPT inverter 125CX-P2 is on display, which is compatible with the latest high-power modules. As with all Sungrow inverters the design has been improved to make installation as easy as possible.

In addition, Sungrow offers an all-in-one residential solar-storage-EV charging solution that adds its AC EV charger to the cutting-edge 3-phase Hybrid inverter and Battery solution, enabling more powerful, flexible, and low-carbon energy consumption for homes.

All of the Sungrow solutions can be monitored and managed via the Company's iSolarCloud platform.

As an early entrant in the Indonesian market, Sungrow maintains the No.1 market position in both utility-scale and distributed generation markets. "With a comprehensive product portfolio offered, we're preparing the major changes that will happen in the region and poised to lead the way toward a greener and sustainable society by teaming up with our customers and partners," said Luis Xu, Head of Sungrow's APAC region.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.