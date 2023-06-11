Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) shareholders have earned a 38% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) share price is up 38% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 5.3% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 5.8% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Solarvest Holdings Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 180%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 38% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Solarvest Holdings Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Solarvest Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Solarvest Holdings Berhad shareholders have gained 38% (in total) over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 2.1% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Solarvest Holdings Berhad on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Solarvest Holdings Berhad .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

