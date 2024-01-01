Solarvest Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SLVEST) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Solarvest Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM41m ÷ (RM561m - RM156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Solarvest Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Electrical industry.

In the above chart we have measured Solarvest Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Solarvest Holdings Berhad.

So How Is Solarvest Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Solarvest Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 32% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Solarvest Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 28% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Solarvest Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 3.2% gain to shareholders who've held over the last three years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Solarvest Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

