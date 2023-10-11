Solarvest Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SLVEST) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Solarvest Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SLVEST) stock up by 8.1% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Solarvest Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Solarvest Holdings Berhad is:

11% = RM22m ÷ RM205m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Solarvest Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Solarvest Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 8.4%, is definitely interesting. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 9.9% seen over the past five years by Solarvest Holdings Berhad. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Solarvest Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Solarvest Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Solarvest Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Solarvest Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a moderate rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

