SOLARWINDS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against SolarWinds Corporation - SWI

NEW ORLEANS, La., March 4, 2021 -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until March 5, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), if they purchased the Company's securities between October 18, 2018 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 5, 2021.

SolarWinds and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 13, 2020, Reuters reported that hackers purportedly working for the Russian government had exploited the Company's monitoring software to access email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments. On December 14, 2020, the Company disclosed that it had "been made aware of a cyberattack that inserted a vulnerability within its Orion monitoring products" and that "the vulnerability was inserted within the Orion products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020" and that it was cooperating with federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies. On this news, the Company's shares fell $3.93 per share, or 17%, to close at $19.62 per share on December 14, 2020

On December 15, 2020, Reuters reported that security research sources revealed that the Company had been made aware of the vulnerabilities the prior year and that even after being aware that their software had been compromised, the malicious updates were still available for download. On this news, the Company's shares fell $1.56 per share or 8% to close at $18.06 per share on December 15, 2020. On December 17, 2020, news outlets reported that at least three state governments had been hacked as part of the SolarWinds breach as well as government networks that implicated national security concerns. On this news, the Company's shares fell by more than 19%, from $17.60 per share to $14.18 per share.

The first-filed case is Bremer v. Solarwinds Corporation, et al., 21-cv-2.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms.

