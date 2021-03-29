U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.27
    -27.27 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,951.15
    -121.73 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,993.63
    -145.10 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.15
    -37.33 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.39
    -0.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.70
    -22.60 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.45 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6920
    +0.0320 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7530
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,191.27
    +2,253.60 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.60
    +51.45 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,733.00
    -7.59 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

SolarWinds hack reportedly accessed emails for key DHS officials

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The SolarWinds hack may have compromised key Department of Homeland Security officials. AP sources say the suspected Russia-based intruders accessed the email accounts of key DHS members, including then-acting Secretary Chad Wolf (shown above) and cybersecurity team members who tracked down foreign threats.

High-profile leaders at other agencies were also targets, according to the sources. "At least one" other White House cabinet member fell victim to the hack. The intruders grabbed the private schedules of Energy Department officials, including then-Secretary Dan Brouillette.

A DHS spokeswoman, Sarah Peck, told the AP that a "small number" of staff had been targeted, but didn't name them. She added that there were no longer "indicators of compromise" in the department's networks. Wolf has declined to comment apart from acknowledging that he had multiple email addresses as Secretary.

There are already been signs of serious breaches in the US government as a result of the hack, including access to Justice Department email accounts. If accurate, though, this new leak suggests the damage was considerably worse than thought, and might have revealed particularly sensitive data.

It doesn't necessarily change the White House's response, though. Intelligence agencies had already pinpointed Russia as the likely culprit, and President Biden's administration has vowed a "mix of actions" in response. The Homeland Security info would just emphasize the importance of acting quickly, whether it's bolstering security at home or considering cyberwarfare operations abroad.

Recommended Stories

  • Otterbox’s new accessories are aimed at kids and their iPads

    OtterBox finally has a line of rugged iPad accessories for kids.

  • A Jony Ive-designed Leica camera prototype is going up for auction

    The final prototype version of a Leica M camera designed by Jony Ive is going up for auction in June.

  • Boston Dynamic's new 'Stretch' robot is designed for boxes, not backflips

    Boston Dynamics has revealed its latest robot, Stretch, designed for far less glamorous purposes than its other creations.

  • MIT study finds labelling errors in datasets used to test AI

    Over three percent of data in the most-cited datasets was deemed inaccurate or mislabeled.

  • Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 is $40 off at Amazon

    Amazon's automatically rotating Echo Show 10 smart display is on sale for $40 off, and there are discounts on other devices as well.

  • Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra has a tiny selfie screen on the back

    Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to utilize Samsung's more powerful ISOCELL GN2 sensor for its main camera, and to get the most out of it, the device packs a small screen next to the rear cameras for higher-quality selfies.

  • Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular patients at home

    A Stanford study has determined that the Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular disease patients when they're at home — it's about as good as a clinic.

  • Pre-IPO Starlink Experiments on Its Customers in 2021

    SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet broadband system is a marvel -- and that bodes well for its IPO. Since launching its first full batch of 60 satellites on May 23, 2019, SpaceX has sent up 21 additional loads of Starlinks. Interviewing a few of them last month, Fast Company polled reactions to the service ranging from "definitely acceptable" to "more than satisfied."

  • Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $200 off at Amazon

    Vizio's rotating Elevate soundbar has received a $200 discount at Amazon, making it a better deal if you want wireless Dolby Atmos in a compact size.

  • NASA's TESS spacecraft has already found 2,200 possible planets

    NASA's TESS spacecraft has already found 2,200 potential planets, surpassing its original goal and raising hope of finding Earth-like worlds.

  • Misusing Ford’s 2021 F-150 pickup generator

    The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup has a generator that can power your tools, and even a small scale construction site. So of course, we made pizza bagels with it.

  • 'Hamster ball' robot could explore Moon caves

    The ESA is backing a 'hamster ball' robot, DAEDALUS, that would explore Moon caves for signs of water ice and even potential settler sites.

  • Exclusive: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency

    Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa subsequently confirmed the news in a statement. The USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the U.S. dollar.

  • Cazoo Agrees $7 Billion SPAC Deal With Och in Blow to London

    (Bloomberg) -- Cazoo Ltd. will list in New York after selling itself to hedge-fund founder Dan Och’s blank-check company in a deal valued at $7 billion, turning its back on a potential initial public offering in London.The combination with special-purpose acquisition company Ajax I will raise about $1.6 billion in proceeds for the company, including $805 million in a cash trust from the SPAC and another $800 million from Ajax’s sponsors, Cazoo said in a statement on Monday. London-based Cazoo will be listed in New York after the deal closes, and Och said he plans to join the company’s board.Cazoo previously weighed plans for an initial public offering in London, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal with Ajax I means Britain loses another unicorn to an overseas bidder despite efforts to reform London’s listing rules to make staying local more attractive for founders. More than $175 billion in takeovers of U.K. companies by foreign buyers have been announced in the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up about 54% from the previous 12 months.Post-Brexit, the U.K. is fighting to keep the high-growth companies from fleeing to the U.S., which is perceived by many startups as friendlier to founders and with more knowledgeable investors. In the U.S., Cazoo’s investors will be able to compare its performance to Carvana Co., which went public with a similar business model in 2017 and whose rocketing share price has made its founders billionaires.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is weighing proposals that would give company founders greater control when they list their businesses in the City of London and would make it easier to create U.K. SPACs.Another U.K. tech startup, Deliveroo Holdings Plc, plans to go public in London this week, though the food-delivery platform has endured a revolt from investors concerned about how it treats its riders. The company narrowed the price range for its IPO to the lower half of its initial projections, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.Read More: Deliveroo Hit by Investor, Rider Revolt Ahead of London IPOOnline car sales have surged during Covid-19 lockdowns as traditional dealerships were forced to shut, and Cazoo said it expects sales to rise to nearly $1 billion this year, a 300% growth rate. Cazoo, which buys and restores used cars and delivers them directly to buyers, was valued at more than $2 billion after raising funds in October.The company expects revenues to double annually through 2024, when they’ll reach $8 billion thanks to expansion into Europe, greater inventory of cars and the introduction of new services, Chief Executive Officer Alex Chesterman said in an investor call on Monday. Still, it expects to continue losing money until 2024 when its operating profit and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will turn positive, according to projections in Cazoo’s analyst presentation.The Daily Mail & General Trust Plc, which owns about a fifth of Cazoo, surged as much as 16% in London trading after the announcement. The company said it expects to receive about $1.35 billion in cash and shares when the deal closes, after it invested 117 million pounds ($161 million).Cazoo had been weighing an initial public offering after the successful listing of its German counterpart, Auto1 Group SE, which raised 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion) earlier this year, people familiar with the matter had said.Cazoo was founded in 2018 by Chesterman, a serial entrepreneur who previously founded property search website Zoopla and early streaming video and mail-order DVD rental service LoveFilm. Investors include BlackRock Inc., General Catalyst, D1 Capital Partners, Mubadala Capital, L Catterton and others.(Updates with background on London reforms in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Evergrande Sells Online Unit Stake for $2 Billion Before IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group raised HK$16.4 billion ($2.1 billion) selling a stake in its online home and car sales platform ahead of a planned U.S. listing, in the latest move by the giant developer to tap outside investors to finance growth.Two Evergrande units issued a combined 1.3 billion new shares of a subsidiary that holds a majority stake in the online business known as FCB Group, the developer said Monday in a filing. The investors will hold a 10% stake in the unit after the sale is completed.FCB Group is weighing an initial public offering in the U.S. as soon as the fourth quarter, people familiar said last week. The portal, currently valued at about 130 billion yuan ($20 billion), had separately reached out to prospective investors for a pre-IPO funding round, the people said. Evergrande is targeting a minimum pre-listing valuation of 150 billion yuan, according to the filing.Faced with China’s new lending restrictions on real estate firms, the developer is turning to outside investors and public markets to raise funds through its related units ranging from property services to electric vehicles. The company sold $3.4 in shares of its car unit in January, turning to several investors who also backed the public offering of the services business two months earlier.Evergrande was among the first Chinese developers to start selling homes online, and ran promotional campaigns as the coronavirus outbreak halted on-site sales. FCB, or Fangchebao, comprises a suite of platforms for buying and selling real estate and other assets including new and used cars in China.CEO BackerStrategic investors in the funding round include units owned by the family of New World Development Co. billionaire Henry Cheng, Evergrande’s Chief Executive Officer Xia Haijun and Citic Capital Holdings Ltd., the filing shows. Backers also include Cheng Chung Kiu, chairman of C C Land Holdings Ltd., Evergrande said in a separate news statement.New World’s Cheng and C C Land’s Cheng have had extensive financial ties with Evergrande’s billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan, through what’s known locally as the Big Two Club because of their fondness for a Chinese poker game of the same name, according to company filings and media reports.Investors also include a firm controlled by Wang Zhongming, the filing shows. Wang led Shenzhen Greenwoods Investment Group, which invested 5 billion yuan in Evergrande’s EV maker in January. Another firm founded by Wang controlled two strategic investors of Evergrande’s onshore unit that had planned to go public in China and later triggered a liquidity scare when it failed to do so, public records show.If the online sales unit doesn’t complete an IPO on Nasdaq or any other stock exchange 12 months after the completion of the stake sale, the unit is required to repurchase the shares with a 15% premium.China Evergrande, controlled by billionaire Hui, jumped as much as 8.5% to HK$16.08 in Hong Kong trading, the biggest jump in two months. The developer’s 2025 dollar bonds rose 2.6 cents on the dollar, on track to be the biggest gain since late December, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with more details, investor background, bond reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Dow edges lower, tech shares slide amid reports of an investment fund’s massive margin call

    U.S. stocks are showing weakness at the start of Monday's session following reports that a large investment fund was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • Credit Suisse and Nomura warn of hedge fund hit to profits

    Major investment banks warn of losses after hedge fund crisis sparks share dump of billons of pounds.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.