U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0050 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,317.22
    +2,271.28 (+5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.03
    +5.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

DOJ: Hackers behind SolarWinds attacks targeted federal prosecutors

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The perpetrators of the SolarWinds hacks apparently targeted key parts of the American legal system. According to the AP, the Justice Department says hackers targeted federal prosecutors between May 2020 and December 2020. There were 27 US Attorney offices where the intruders compromised at least one email account, officials said.

The victims included some of the more prominent federal offices, including those in the Eastern and Souther Districts of New York as well as Miami, Los Angeles and Washington.

The DOJ said it had alerted all victims and was taking steps to blunt the risks resulting from the hack. The Department previously said there was no evidence the SolarWinds hackers broke into classified systems, but federal attorneys frequently exchange sensitive case details.

The Biden administration has officially blamed Russia's state-backed Cozy Bear group for the hacks, and retaliated by expelling diplomats and sanctioning 32 "entities and individuals." Russia has denied involvement.

It's not certain if the US will escalate its response. The damage has already been done, after all. This further illustrates the severity of the attacks, however, and hints at the focus — they were clearly interested in legal data in addition to source code and other valuable information.

Recommended Stories

  • Hitting the Books: Buck Rogers flew so that NASA astronauts could spacewalk

    Wonders All Around, exhaustively researched and written by McCandless's son, Bruce III, explores McCandless the elder's trials and tribulations during NASA's formative years and his laser-focus on enabling astronauts to zip through space unencumbered by the mass of their ships.

  • Judge Slams Capitol Rioter Refusing To Wear Masks: ‘When Did You Go To Medical School?’

    A judge told a member of the far-right Proud Boys in a hearing: “We have a virus that is killing people — why is it so hard to wear a mask?”

  • Amanda Knox Has Fought For the Rights to Her Story Way Longer Than ‘Stillwater’

    Amanda Knox is speaking out against Hollywood again for taking creative freedoms on her life story in Matt Damon’s new movie, Stillwater. She took to Twitter on Thursday to share her opinion on how she was never consulted about the script even though they used major points of her own case, where she was accused of […]

  • China roundup: Keep down internet upstarts, cultivate hard tech

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. The tech industry in China has had quite a turbulent week. The government is upending its $100 billion private education sector, wiping billions from the market cap of the industry's most lucrative players.

  • A Jewel Thief Stole $5.8 Million in Diamonds Using a Worthless Bag of Pebbles

    In a brazen heist, a French woman swapped precious gems for garden-variety rocks at a London jewelry store.

  • Apple TV+’s 'Watch the Sound' is an invitation to start making music

    Ever wondered how technology changed music? "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson" reveals all.

  • Desalination advances in CA, environmentalists fret

    This desalination plant in Carlsbad, California - the largest in the Western Hemisphere - produces 50 million gallons of drinking water daily… enough for 400 thousand homes in San Diego County.And now, as Western states face an epic drought, Poseidon Water - which operates the plant - could soon get approval to build another desalination plant… this time, near a power plant in Huntington Beach.And environmentalists aren’t happy about it."It's great to be water independent, and we should be striving for that. But we should be doing it in a responsible way. And desalinated water is not the way to go.”Andrea Leon-Grossmann is with the ocean conservation group Azul.“This is the most expensive way to source water, it's the most energy intensive way to do it. And the way it decimates the ocean, both by the intake and by how we're dumping brine back into the ocean, is really, it should be the last resort, not the first way for sourcing water.”Desalination - at its most basic - removes salt water from ocean water, making it fresh and drinkable.But the intake method is problematic, according to environmentalists, who say that tiny organisms such as larvae and plankton get killed in the process.Poseidon is now required to add finer intake screens to protect more fish. Poseidon - which has been trying to build the Huntington plant for 22 years and some $100 million has been spent navigating state regulations - insists the new project will actually help the environment. VP of Poseidon Water, Scott Maloni:“In the case of Huntington Beach, the total quantity of impact would be no more than 0.02 percent of the plankton at risk of being entrained. There's no threatened or endangered species that are at risk, and the mitigation that's in place will ensure that the project will be a net environmental benefit, by producing more habitat that will be impacted by the operation of the facility.”A regional water board has approved a permit for the project on condition that the company increase its commitment to rehabilitate a nearby wetlands reserve and build an artificial reef. There is one last major regulatory hurdle; the California Coastal Commission, which is expected to vote before the end of the year.Despite the opposition from conservationists, the company feels confident enough to talk of breaking ground by the end of 2022 on the $1.4 billion plant that would produce tens of millions of gallons of drinking water daily… Much needed good news for communities struggling with the ravages of drought.For Poseidon’s Scott Maloni, it’s a no brainer… telling Reuters: The Pacific Ocean is the largest reservoir in the world and it's always full.

  • Family has baby shower for pregnant 12-year-old, her accused rapist, Oklahoma cops say

    Police arrested a 24-year-old man as the young girl went into labor with his child.

  • Woman found beheaded on sidewalk in Minneapolis suburb

    ‘The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,’ writes Minnesota police department investigating America Thayer’s death

  • Baltimore Aunt Drove Car for a Year With Kids Stuffed in Trunk: Cops

    Baltimore County Police DepartmentFor about a year, a Baltimore woman allegedly drove a car with a gruesome secret: the dead body of her 7-year-old niece stashed in a suitcase in the trunk. Then in May she allegedly cracked the trunk’s lid to dump the body of her 5-year-old nephew beside it.It wasn’t until months later that police discovered the decomposing bodies of siblings Joshlyn Marie James Johnson and Larry Darnell O’Neal.Baltimore County Police said in a statement Thursday night that they

  • Video Shows White Texas Deputy Laying on Black Teen as She Screams 'I Can't Breathe'

    Another day, another violent arrest of a Black person that began with an alleged nonviolent offense.

  • Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Ask Judge To Order L.A. Grand Jury Transcripts & Exhibits Sealed

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are asking a judge to order grand jury transcripts and exhibits sealed in the case of the disgraced film producer, contending that the documents’ release could prejudice Weinstein’s right to a fair trial on charges involving five women. Those charges include forcible rape. “Few cases in recent history have garnered the amount […]

  • Canadian police apologise for throwing away woman’s body after mistaking it for a mannequin

    ‘We will shine a light on these events over the next few weeks,’ fire chief says

  • Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

    (Reuters) -Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick, 91, faces three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older. McCarrick, an influential leader in the American Church for years, was expelled from the priesthood in 2019 after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of molesting both minors and adults.

  • Georgia Cops Arrest Black Man After Answering Mental Health Call. One Cop Sics Police Dog on Him for Seemingly No Reason

    Attorneys for a Black man in Alpharetta, Ga., said their client will file a lawsuit following an incident in which he was viciously attacked by a police dog while being taken into custody, and one that proves once again that cops have no business answering calls regarding unarmed citizens suffering a mental health crisis.

  • Oklahoma Mom Arrested After 12-Year-Old Daughter Gives Birth to 24-Year-Old Man's Child

    Desiree Castaneda's then-pregnant daughter was brought to a local hospital by Juan Miranda-Jara, a 24-year-old man who allegedly told authorities he was the baby's biological father

  • Grisly murder of diplomat's daughter sparks outrage over femicides in Pakistan

    A grisly murder in the heart of Islamabad involving families from the privileged elite of Pakistani society has dominated headlines for the past week, stirring national outrage over femicides in the South Asian nation. Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found beheaded in a posh neighborhood of the capital on July 20. Police have charged Zahir Jaffer, a U.S. national and scion of one of Pakistan's wealthiest families, with murder.

  • McCarrick accused of sexually assautling Mass. teen in 1970s

    He is accused&nbsp;of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in the 1970s.

  • Roommate, 26, calls 911 to admit murdering renowned sculptor, 92

    Roomate and ‘mentee’ of well-known artist phoned police on herself

  • Man took upskirt videos 3 weeks after release from prison for similar offence

    Three weeks after Gary Huang Kunjie was released from prison for taking upskirt videos, he was at it again.