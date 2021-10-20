U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3840
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,149.08
    +2,059.01 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

SolarWinds Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portnoy Law
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SolarWinds Corp (“SolarWinds” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SWI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 20, 2021, SolarWinds fell sharply after company reported in a premarket filing that it made errors in reporting its total annual recurring revenue and core IT management total annual recurring revenue for the quarter ended June 30.

Corrected total annual recurring revenue was $973.9 million, whereas the Company had reported $992.5 million in its 10-Q.

Corrected Core IT Management Total ARR was $621.1 million, whereas the Company had reported $639.7 million in the August filing.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Novavax Stock Plummets After Insiders Highlight Covid Vaccine Struggles

    Novavax reiterated confidence in its Covid vaccine manufacturing processes early Wednesday. But NVAX stock still plummeted.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Pinterest Stock Spikes on Report of PayPal Buyout Interest. Why It Makes ‘Zero Sense.’

    Pinterest stock was jumping on a report that said PayPal was exploring a potential acquisition of the social media company. PayPal (ticker: PYPL) was looking to acquire Pinterest (ticker: PINS) at around $70 a share, which would value the social media site at roughly $39 billion, people familiar with the deal told Bloomberg. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • Why PayPal may be considering a mega-deal for Pinterest

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quest to become a 'super-app' may be kicking into a new gear following reports that the company has held acquisition talks with Pinterest Inc.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • Verizon Stock Rises As Earnings, Wireless Subscriber Additions Top Estimates

    Verizon stock rose after its earnings topped estimates and the telecom added more postpaid wireless phone subscribers than expected.