SOLAS - New Year, New Branding

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solas Fiduciary Services, a corporate governance firm, has unveiled a new name, a new logo, and a new website as part of an extensive rebranding initiative to coincide with the lunar new year. Now known as SOLAS, the company continues to build upon the company's heritage and leadership in directorship services.

SOLAS logo
SOLAS logo
Martin O&#x002019;Regan, Managing Director at SOLAS
Martin O’Regan, Managing Director at SOLAS

Martin O'Regan, Managing Director at SOLAS, said, "While the industry has seen vibrant developments, SOLAS has seen a great need to execute customer-centric strategies with state-of-the-art services, globally. Typically, a business cannot achieve this without a coordinated approach to creative strategy."

"Navigating through current industry developments requires strategic branding," adds O'Regan, "our vision has been to build talent, capabilities, and services to address this acute need. Our rebranding project and continued growth create a sense of cohesiveness and trust to drive our clients' businesses to greater success. With this rebranding launch, we are now unifying all of these assets behind a refreshed brand."

The new name and logo were developed through a concerted process and reflects the company's passion in leading the way forward, particularly resonating with the 3 R's - Reliable, Relatable and Reputable. SOLAS has the unique capabilities to make connections that bring the right people together and, in doing so, achieves sustainable results for clients.

The revitalised SOLAS brand is part of a strategy to emphasise our continued commitment and capabilities in the financial sector.

The rebranding includes a comprehensive redesign of its website, logo, graphics, and communication materials.

Contact info:
Name: Martin O'Regan (Managing Director)
Organisation: SOLAS
Company URL: https://www.solasfs.com
Address: 36 Robinson Road, #12-05, City House, Singapore 068877
T: +65 97568007
E: info@solasfs.com

About Solas:

Solas is Irish for the sun or can also mean the guiding light, leading the way forward . Established in April 2016, we see ourselves as guiding our clients with integrity and professionalism at the heart of what we do. We are a private company based in Singapore and Hong Kong. We have access to professional directors' networks and knowledge of international jurisdiction covering Singapore, Hong Kong, Cayman, and Bermuda. Our directors have over 20 years of funds experience each, which has made us a market leader in directorship and governance space. We help clients navigate a fund's lifecycle with the highest levels of excellence.

Our consulting services include service provider selection, fund and tax structuring reviews, document review, due diligence, regulatory analysis, and M&A activity.

What distinguishes us is our institutional infrastructure, pure focus on independent directorships and deep knowledge across multiple jurisdictions. Our Mandarin-speaking directors for the Greater China market and the ability to facilitate onshore Singapore and Hong Kong vehicles for substance requirements further differentiates us.

Our Leadership

Martin O'Regan is the founding Managing Director of SOLAS. With over 25 years of experience and a qualified accountant (CPA, ACCA), Martin's experience encompasses all aspects of audit, compliance, fiduciary, fund administration and banking services to hedge funds, fund of funds and other alternative investment vehicles, including fintech, digital assets, private equity funds, infrastructure funds, property and real estate funds, discretionary and private funds.

Martin has held several senior positions in the financial services industry. Prior to SOLAS, his previous role was with Intertrust Singapore to continue expanding its fiduciary services in Asia. Prior to joining Intertrust, Martin was based in Hong Kong and Singapore, where he was a director and headed the Alternative Funds Services business in Asia for Deutsche Bank. He worked at Citi Fund Services in Bermuda, Apex Fund Services in Dubai and UBS Fund Services in the Cayman Islands and Hong Kong. Martin began his funds career with BDO Simpson Xavier Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Martin is licensed as a Director with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), pursuant to the Directors Registration and Licensing Law, 2014.

SOURCE SOLAS

